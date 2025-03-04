Apple Watch Customers File Lawsuit Over Alleged ‘Carbon Neutral’ Misrepresentation

A lawsuit has been filed against Apple Inc. in the Northern District of California, alleging that the tech giant falsely advertised its latest range of Apple Watches as carbon neutral. Filed on February 26, the suit represents customers across the United States who purchased the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE 2, and Apple Ultra 2. The plaintiffs claim they would not have paid premium prices had they known the carbon neutrality claims were misleading.

Allegations of False Advertising

Seven customers have spearheaded this legal action, accusing Apple of making false and misleading statements regarding the environmental impact of its products. These allegations pertain to Apple’s September 2023 launch of the watches, which the company touted as its first carbon-neutral products. Apple had claimed a 75% reduction in overall emissions for these products, with the remaining emissions offset by high-quality carbon credits from nature-based projects.

The lawsuit cites multiple violations, including breaches of state consumer protection laws, express and implied warranties, unjust enrichment, and fraud. Plaintiffs argue that Apple’s marketing misled consumers into believing they were contributing to environmental sustainability, an assertion now under scrutiny.

Apple’s environmental strategy included ambitious goals to offset carbon emissions. The company aimed to remove 485,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through two key projects: the Chyulu Hills Project in Kenya and the Guinan Project in China. Despite these efforts, the plaintiffs argue that Apple’s approach to achieving carbon neutrality is flawed and question the authenticity of the carbon credits used.

In response to these allegations, Apple issued a statement to Reuters defending its environmental initiatives. The company emphasized its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and highlighted its investment in credible offset projects globally. Apple maintains that its environmental claims are based on rigorous standards and transparent reporting.

What The Author Thinks While Apple’s environmental efforts are commendable, the ongoing lawsuit raises valid concerns about the transparency and legitimacy of the company’s carbon neutrality claims. Carbon credits and nature-based projects are important, but they should be accurately represented to consumers. The backlash over these misleading claims suggests that companies need to be more cautious about how they market their environmental initiatives, especially when premium pricing is involved.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

