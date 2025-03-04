DMR News

Hamilton Introduces MagHeat: Precision Stirring and Heating for Advanced Lab Applications

ByEthan Lin

Mar 4, 2025

Hamilton Company, a global leader in precision measurement and automated liquid handling solutions for over 70 years, is expanding its product portfolio with a new range of general laboratory equipment. The MagHeat, a smart magnetic heater stirrer, marks the beginning of this expansion, setting the stage for Hamilton’s ambition to become a key player in the benchtop laboratory equipment market while maintaining its legacy of excellence in precision engineering.

“In modern laboratories, precision and reliability are paramount,” says Cristian Mustata, Product Manager at Hamilton Central Europe. “MagHeat combines advanced heating and stirring technology with intuitive controls and safety features, ensuring efficient and reproducible results for scientists and researchers worldwide.”

Advanced Control and Reliable Performance

The MagHeat magnetic heater stirrer redefines heating and mixing with a JET BLACK-coated aluminum hot plate that ensures even heat distribution and long-lasting durability. Its high-powered motor provides a smooth, uninterrupted stirring, making it ideal for demanding applications.

MagHeat offers a wide stirring speed range and a high heating temperature, allowing for controlled reaction conditions across multiple research phases. Whether used for reagent preparation, chemical synthesis, or sample preparation, MagHeat ensures precision, reliability, and ease of use.

Smart Technology for Streamlined Workflows

With an intuitive 4.3-inch LCD display and capacitive touch controls, MagHeat simplifies experiment setup and monitoring. The smart interface allows users to quickly adjust temperature and speed, while its Ethernet and USB connectivity ensures effortless integration into automated lab environments. Customizable programs further enhance productivity, reducing time spent on manual adjustments.

Enhanced Safety Features

Laboratory safety is a top priority, and MagHeat is designed with RGB safety indicators that visually signal temperature status, ensuring user awareness at all times. Proximity sensors warn of hot surfaces, preventing accidental contact, while an automatic shut-off function provides protection against overheating. The sealed design also prevents liquid infiltration, enhancing durability and operational safety.

A New Era of General Laboratory Equipment

The launch of MagHeat strengthens Hamilton Company’s commitment to expanding its benchtop laboratory solutions, bringing its renowned precision engineering expertise into a broader research landscape.

“Hamilton has been a trusted name in precision measurement for over 70 years,” says Ciprian Ractei, General Director at Hamilton Central Europe. “Through MagHeat, we are delivering a best-in-class technology that meets the evolving demands of scientific research while introducing a new range of general laboratory equipment designed to ensure high-quality, reliable performance in research and analytical environments.”

For more information about Hamilton MagHeat, visit www.hamiltoncompany.com/magheat.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

