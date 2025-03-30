Tesla Showroom in Austin Targeted by Incendiary Devices

On Monday morning, police started investigating the scene at the Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas. As they found several incendiary devices, their showroom quickly became the focus of their investigation. The Austin Police Department raced to the scene soon after 8 a.m. local time. At the same time, the FBI had taken the proactive step of offering their support. With this attack being the most recent in an ongoing wave of attacks against places connected to the EV billionaire.

Investigation and Police Response

Once on the scene, officers discovered devices that raised concerns at the Tesla store front, home to the company’s HQ. In response to our confirmation request, the Austin Police Department acknowledged that these devices were incendiary. The situation ended without anyone being injured, as they brought them safely into custody.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located suspicious devices, and called the APD Bomb Squad to investigate,” – Austin Police Department

“The devices, which were determined to be incendiary, were taken into police custody without incident.” – Austin Police Department

Timing of the Incident and Speculation About Motives

As this event unfolded in Austin, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk was attending a Cabinet meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump. The timing of the incident has fueled speculation about its motives, especially given the criticism Tesla has faced over Musk’s involvement with the Trump administration. This criticism has now been complicated by a recent wave of vandalism against the company.

Tesla is still no stranger to controversy and scrutiny. Today, it receives equal amounts of credit for its revolutionary advances in electric vehicle technology and blame for Musk’s incendiary public presence. These attacks on Tesla locations seem to be part of a more widespread campaign of targeted action against the company.

Author’s Opinion The timing and nature of the attack on Tesla’s Austin showroom suggest that it is part of a broader pattern of targeted actions against the company. While Tesla’s technological innovations are groundbreaking, the public controversies surrounding Musk seem to be fueling this wave of vandalism and unrest.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

