Trump Officials Mistakenly Add Atlantic Editor to Signal Chat About War Plans

In a surprising turn of events, senior Trump administration officials accidentally shared sensitive military discussions about U.S. military responses to Houthi attacks in Yemen with Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, after mistakenly adding him to an encrypted Signal group chat.

Goldberg recounted the incident in a piece published on Monday, detailing how he was added to a “Houthi PC small group” chat after accepting a Signal connection request from a user named Michael Waltz, who shares the same name as Trump’s national security adviser. This led Goldberg to witness internal discussions between high-ranking officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, as they discussed the military response to Houthi militant attacks. The chat contained sensitive details about military strategies, including attack targets, weaponry to be deployed, and attack sequencing.

Goldberg, who has extensive experience reporting on military and national security issues, realized the gravity of the situation when Hegseth posted a “TEAM UPDATE” in the chat, detailing imminent U.S. strikes set to take place on March 15. Upon realizing the potential danger, Goldberg removed himself from the chat, which was expected to notify Waltz of his exit, but received no immediate response. After emailing multiple members and officials, he learned that the addition to the chat was a mistake.

Endpoint Security Concerns and Inadvertent Leaks

The unintentional leak raised important questions about endpoint security in government communications. While Signal is known for its strong end-to-end encryption, the security of any system relies heavily on the endpoints involved. It remains unclear how Goldberg was mistakenly added to the chat, though the process of adding someone through their phone number or username, without a proper profile picture, could have contributed to the error.

This breach of military confidentiality highlights the risks of using non-secure, commercial platforms like Signal for sensitive governmental discussions. By longstanding government regulations, classified military conversations should be conducted in highly secure environments such as SCIFs (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities), where personal smartphones are not allowed. The use of Signal for such communications, as indicated by the breach, undermines these critical security protocols.

The Legacy of Trump’s Administration on Security Protocols

This incident is not the first to raise concerns about the Trump administration’s handling of sensitive information. In 2016, Donald Trump frequently criticized Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she served as Secretary of State, calling it a violation of security protocols that should result in jail time. However, during his presidency, Trump’s own administration faced multiple breaches of security, including the mishandling of classified documents. The most notable example is the ongoing legal proceedings concerning the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s term ended.

Bryson Bort, founder and CEO of Scythe, a cybersecurity firm, echoed these concerns, stating that such breaches—whether due to carelessness or disregard for established rules—can have grave consequences. He pointed out that improper data access in the past, like the CIA “Vault 7” leaks, had devastating effects, and warned that similar incidents could put U.S. service members at risk.

Author’s Opinion This accidental leak is a wake-up call for digital security in government communications. While the technology behind encrypted messaging apps like Signal is strong, the mishandling of sensitive information through human error highlights the need for more robust protocols, especially when dealing with military matters. It’s time for the government to reassess its reliance on commercial platforms for high-stakes discussions and prioritize using more secure, purpose-built systems for classified communications.

Featured image credit: NPR

