Google Unveils Next-Generation AI Reasoning Models

ByYasmeeta Oon

Mar 31, 2025

Google continues advancing AI innovation with the release of its largest model yet, Gemini 2.5 Pro, boasting a staggering context window of 1 million tokens. This significant improvement allows the model to understand the context of approximately 750,000 words in a single prompt. That’s more text than the entire Lord of The Rings book trilogy! Gemini 2.5 Pro was explicitly built to beat their models from rivals including OpenAI, Anthropic and DeepSeek. This release represents a watershed moment in generative AI technology.

Exceptional Performance in AI Reasoning

With the launch of Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google signals a strong belief in being first with the best model for complex AI reasoning. Remarkably, our model was able to achieve an 18.8% score on Humanity’s Last Exam, beating the best-performing AI models from other technology behemoths. The model has demonstrated exceptional performance in creating visually compelling web applications and agentic coding applications, thanks to its multimodal capabilities.

Beyond its highly touted context window, Gemini 2.5 Pro has performed extremely well on several software development assessments. It scored a remarkable 68.6% on the Aider Polyglot test, a humans-domain code editing benchmark. This accomplishment eclipsed the best-performing models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and DeepSeek. On the SWE-bench Verified test, Gemini 2.5 Pro scored 63.8%, demonstrating exceptional programming skills and solid performance on the benchmark. It beat OpenAI’s o3-mini and DeepSeek’s R1 models, but it did come up slightly short of Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet.

Gemini 2.5 is available through Google AI Studio and the Gemini app for subscribers to the $20-a-month AI plan, Gemini Advanced. The release represents Google’s most formidable challenge yet to OpenAI’s series of models, with even more advancements on the horizon. Though a future update is still out to sea with a context window that’s been docked at an unimaginable 2 million tokens.

What The Author Thinks

Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro represents a significant leap forward in AI capabilities, particularly in complex reasoning and software development. Its remarkable performance on multiple benchmarks shows how it can potentially surpass its rivals, but its full impact will depend on future updates and whether it can maintain its competitive edge in an ever-evolving AI landscape.

Featured image credit: TipRanks

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

