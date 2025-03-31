2025 CAERI Automotive Index International Forum and Euro NCAP Industry Update in China Concluded Successfully

From March 25 to 26, 2025 CAERI Automotive Index International Forum and Euro NCAP Industry Update in China, co-hosted by China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd. (CAERI) and Euro NCAP, was successfully held in Chongqing.



A Gathering of Industry Leaders and Global Expertise

This conference brought together over 400 participants, including representatives from NCAP organizations around the world, leaders of automotive industry associations, renowned scholars, senior executives from major automakers, media professionals, as well as CAERI leadership and technical experts.

On the morning of the first day, guests from various fields delivered speeches centered around the theme ‘ Global Vision, Shared Safety .’ They shared their research findings and industry insights, building consensus through their discussions and harnessing collective intelligence to explore the future development of global automotive safety assessment technologies.

Cutting-Edge Insights into Emerging Technologies

On the afternoon of the first day, technical experts from international NCAP organizations, including Latin NCAP, ASEAN NCAP, Bharat NCAP, Global NCAP, ANCAP, KNCAP, and Euro NCAP, shared key updates on the upgrades to their respective protocols.

Currently, the development of intelligent and connected vehicles is advancing rapidly. CAERI consistently stays at the forefront of evaluation technology, continuously upgrading its assessment systems. This not only serves as a guiding beacon for technological evolution in the industry but also ensures the high-quality development of the automotive sector with a scientific and rigorous approach.

During the conference, CAERI Automotive Index experts introduced the latest updates on the CAERI Automotive Index, covering key topics including the ‘IVISTA China Intelligent Vehicle Index 2023 Edition (Revised Edition) Key Points and 2026 Edition Upgrade Plan,’ ‘IVISTA China Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Special Assessment Guidelines (2024 Edition) Key Points,’ ‘C-AHI China Automotive Health Index 2026 Edition Upgrade Plan,’ ‘IVISTA Connected Intelligence and Privacy Security Special Assessment 2026 Edition Upgrade Key Points,’ and ‘Intelligent and Connected New Energy Vehicle Complex Cold-Climate Testing and Evaluation Guidelines 2025 Edition Upgrade Plan.’ These presentations comprehensively showcased the multi-dimensional evaluation matrix and cutting-edge assessment technologies of CAERI Automotive Index in the areas of automotive safety, intelligence, and health.

Technical Exchange to Align with World-Class Evaluation Standards

The Euro NCAP Industry Update in China was held on the second day of the conference, with Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP, hosting the session. As one of the most authoritative automotive safety assessment organizations in the world, Euro NCAP’s safety rating standards are widely recognized and have a profound impact on the development of global automotive safety technologies.

In his opening speech, Wang Rui, an executive at CAERI, emphasized that the innovation of automotive safety technologies and the alignment of evaluation standards have become crucial pillars for driving high-quality industry development. As the world’s largest automotive market, China has always embraced an open and cooperative approach, actively integrating into international technological exchanges and the co-construction of global standards. CAERI has had a long-standing partnership with Euro NCAP and looks forward to deepening exchanges with more international organizations in the future, working together to build a more inclusive and mutually beneficial global automotive safety ecosystem.

During the technical exchange session, Michiel van Ratingen provided an update on the latest developments at Euro NCAP. Mark Terrell, Chief Technology Officer of ANCAP, presented the most recent progress at ANCAP. Richard Schram, Technical Director of Euro NCAP, introduced the 2026 protocol, highlighting the latest research achievements and industry insights from their respective fields.

During the technical workshop, experts from various NCAP organizations shared updates across several key areas of Euro NCAP, including safe driving, crash avoidance, crash protection, and assisted driving. The discussions were in-depth, and the atmosphere at the venue was both dynamic and productive.

Looking ahead, CAERI will take this conference as an opportunity to further uphold its development philosophy of “innovation, collaboration, openness, and sharing.” The organization will actively build more high-level international exchange platforms, continue to deepen global technical cooperation, and promote greater alignment between China’s automotive assessment protocols and international standards. Together with global partners, CAERI aims to advance innovation in automotive safety technologies and contribute to the creation of a safer, smarter, and healthier future for mobility.