Teckvia Limited Unveils Flagship VolcMiner D1 at Mining Disrupt 2025, Captivating Industry Attention

On March 26, 2025, Mining Disrupt 2025—the world’s premier cryptocurrency mining conference—commenced at the Broward Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, USA. Renowned mining hardware manufacturer Teckvia Limited introduced its latest DOGE miner, the VolcMiner D1 series, at the event. With an energy consumption of 165J/G, air-cooled hash rate of 21G, and water-cooled hash rate of 34G, the VolcMiner D1’s exceptional specifications and top-ranking profitability have positioned it at the forefront of the industry.​

During the conference, Teckvia’s Co-Founder, Steve Gao, participated in a roundtable discussion alongside executives from Compass Mining, Evertas, and Proto at Block, focusing on the ASIC supply chain. Gao emphasized that customized mining machines will become the core demand of the future market. He highlighted Teckvia’s commitment to ongoing research and development to provide miners of varying scales with flexible and efficient tailored solutions.

In his speech on March 27, Gao reiterated support for the decentralized development of the DOGE community. He announced the development of the VolcMiner D1 Mini Pre, a household silent miner designed to enhance the dispersion of DOGE network hash power and foster a healthier community mining ecosystem. This initiative received enthusiastic support from DOGE advocates in attendance.​

Throughout the event, Teckvia showcased multiple operational VolcMiner D1 units, demonstrating stable performance and attracting considerable interest from North American miners, mining farm operators, and investors. Teckvia’s outstanding presence at Mining Disrupt 2025 has further solidified its leadership in the global mining hardware market. Gao expressed plans to expand into North American, European, and Middle Eastern markets and to deepen collaborations with global mining partners to drive technological innovation and sustainable development in the industry. Teckvia remains dedicated to the design, production, and sales of ASIC chips and mining machines, striving to provide miners worldwide with efficient and reliable hardware solutions.​

Industry experts and reviewers have noted that the VolcMiner D1 series redefines DOGE mining hardware and has the potential to reshape the global DOGE hash rate distribution. Surpassing competitors in core metrics such as hash rate, energy efficiency, and stability, and offered at a more accessible price point, the VolcMiner D1 stands out as an optimal choice for miners pursuing diversified and long-term investment strategies.​

