Orange Packaging and Supplies Launches the Exclusive Selpak Professional Recycled Series in the UK

Orange Packaging and Supplies, a London-based supplier of packaging and hygiene essentials, has announced the UK debut of the Selpak Professional Recycled Series—a line of eco-friendly hygiene products made with sustainable materials and packaged in fully biodegradable wrapping.

As the exclusive UK distributor, Orange Packaging is introducing the first Selpak Professional recycled tissue range, specially developed to meet the growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible hygiene solutions. This unique blend consists of 50% recycled paper, 30% recovered production waste, and 20% virgin pulp, offering both sustainability and performance in one innovative product.

The entire line—covering commercial and household hygiene needs such as toilet rolls, folded towels, and facial tissues—is wrapped in 100% biodegradable packaging, making it one of the most complete sustainable offerings in the UK tissue market.

“This launch is more than a new product—it’s a step forward for sustainable hygiene,” said Erdinc Yusuf Kilboz of Orange Packaging and Supplies. “UK businesses and households are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly products, and we’re proud to be leading that shift with Selpak Professional’s new Recycled Series.”

The launch builds on the success of Selpak Professional’s existing UK product lines, all currently distributed by Orange Packaging. It also reflects the long-standing leadership of Eczacıbaşı Tüketim Ürünleri, now rebranded as Sanipak, in the global tissue industry. Based in Turkey, Sanipak is a major exporter and was formerly in collaboration with Georgia Pacific, highlighting a legacy of quality and innovation that continues with this sustainable push.

With sustainability no longer a niche preference but a market expectation, Orange Packaging aims to make these high-quality, eco-conscious products widely accessible across the UK’s B2B and retail markets.

To view the full Selpak Professional Recycled Series, visit:

https://orangepackaging.co.uk/selpak-professional-recycled-series/

About Orange Packaging and Supplies

Orange Packaging and Supplies is a London-based supplier of premium packaging and hygiene products. Serving both individual consumers and B2B clients, we offer an extensive range that includes everything from packaging materials to high-quality hygiene essentials. As the sole distributor of Selpak Professional products in the UK, we are committed to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that cater to modern consumer needs. With our rich heritage in quality and reliability, we continue to push the boundaries of eco-friendly product offerings in the marketplace.