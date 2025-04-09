DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Orange Packaging and Supplies Launches the Exclusive Selpak Professional Recycled Series in the UK

ByEthan Lin

Apr 9, 2025

Orange Packaging and Supplies, a London-based supplier of packaging and hygiene essentials, has announced the UK debut of the Selpak Professional Recycled Series—a line of eco-friendly hygiene products made with sustainable materials and packaged in fully biodegradable wrapping.

As the exclusive UK distributor, Orange Packaging is introducing the first Selpak Professional recycled tissue range, specially developed to meet the growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible hygiene solutions. This unique blend consists of 50% recycled paper, 30% recovered production waste, and 20% virgin pulp, offering both sustainability and performance in one innovative product.

The entire line—covering commercial and household hygiene needs such as toilet rolls, folded towels, and facial tissues—is wrapped in 100% biodegradable packaging, making it one of the most complete sustainable offerings in the UK tissue market.

“This launch is more than a new product—it’s a step forward for sustainable hygiene,” said Erdinc Yusuf Kilboz of Orange Packaging and Supplies. “UK businesses and households are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly products, and we’re proud to be leading that shift with Selpak Professional’s new Recycled Series.”

The launch builds on the success of Selpak Professional’s existing UK product lines, all currently distributed by Orange Packaging. It also reflects the long-standing leadership of Eczacıbaşı Tüketim Ürünleri, now rebranded as Sanipak, in the global tissue industry. Based in Turkey, Sanipak is a major exporter and was formerly in collaboration with Georgia Pacific, highlighting a legacy of quality and innovation that continues with this sustainable push.

With sustainability no longer a niche preference but a market expectation, Orange Packaging aims to make these high-quality, eco-conscious products widely accessible across the UK’s B2B and retail markets.

To view the full Selpak Professional Recycled Series, visit:

 https://orangepackaging.co.uk/selpak-professional-recycled-series/

About Orange Packaging and Supplies

Orange Packaging and Supplies is a London-based supplier of premium packaging and hygiene products. Serving both individual consumers and B2B clients, we offer an extensive range that includes everything from packaging materials to high-quality hygiene essentials. As the sole distributor of Selpak Professional products in the UK, we are committed to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that cater to modern consumer needs. With our rich heritage in quality and reliability, we continue to push the boundaries of eco-friendly product offerings in the marketplace.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Apple and Tesla’s Stock Targets Slashed Due to Trump’s Tariffs
Apr 9, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Google Unveils Pricing for Gemini 2.5 Pro, Its Most Expensive AI Model Yet
Apr 9, 2025 Hilary Ong
GitHub Copilot Introduces New Premium Request System and Price Increases for Advanced Models
Apr 9, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801