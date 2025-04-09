Google Introduces Expanded AI Mode for Smarter, More Conversational Search

Google is rolling out AI Mode, a feature it began testing in March, to millions more Labs users in the U.S. This move positions Google to compete with other AI chatbots that have incorporated web-search functionalities, moving beyond the AI Overview search results introduced last May. AI Mode offers a more conversational approach to search results, addressing some of the issues experienced with Google’s earlier AI models.

A More Interactive Search Experience

AI Mode enables users to interact with search results in a more dynamic way. For instance, a query like, “What is a good native groundcover to plant in shady ground in Northern Virginia?” produces a list of plants native to the region. When I followed up with, “Where can I buy these plants near DC?” the assistant provided a list of local nurseries selling those plants, linking out to relevant sources. However, checking the accuracy of the information requires an extra step—each result includes a link icon that, when clicked, shows a preview of the source before redirecting to the full page.

Functionality Across Multiple Platforms

The AI Mode is not restricted to just one browser or app. While Google’s documentation notes that the latest version of Chrome or the Google mobile app is required, I had no issues accessing it through Safari on a Mac mini. For example, when I asked, “How far can the stock market fall from Trump’s tariffs?” AI Mode cited Citigroup research indicating that the S&P 500 could experience a 22.1% drop, referencing historical recessions.

In addition to expanding AI Mode to more users, Google is integrating it into the Lens feature within the Google app for both Android and iOS. Leveraging its Gemini AI, Google can now analyze entire scenes to understand how objects in the scene relate to one another. A demonstration video showed a user asking for book recommendations by pointing their phone at a bookshelf of self-help titles. The AI suggested Daring Greatly by Brené Brown, a timely pick given the current economic climate.

Author’s Opinion While AI Mode shows great promise in enhancing how we interact with search results, Google needs to improve the accuracy and transparency of the sources it links to. A more detailed system for verifying the sources could help boost user trust, especially when sensitive or complex topics are involved. But overall, this evolution in search feels like an exciting leap forward for AI-driven interaction.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

