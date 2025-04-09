DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Politics

Trump’s Tariff Strategy Not Meant to Cause Market Crash, Says White House Official

ByDayne Lee

Apr 9, 2025

Trump’s Tariff Strategy Not Meant to Cause Market Crash, Says White House Official

A crashing stock market is not part of President Donald Trump’s intentional strategy, White House National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett told ABC’s This Week on Sunday. This statement came after Trump shared a link to a video on his social media platform, Truth Social, which claimed the president was intentionally causing the markets to plummet as part of a broader economic strategy.

The video, originally posted on TikTok in March, was shared by Trump on April 4, two days after he announced new tariffs. The video, which suggested Trump was purposefully crashing the market, claimed, “Trump is crashing the stock market by 20% this month, but he’s doing it on purpose. … And it could make you rich.” The video further explained that such a move would help “push cash into treasuries, which forces the Fed to slash interest rates in May… It also weakens the dollar and drops mortgage rates. Now it’s a wild chess move, but it’s working.”

White House Response to Market Concerns

When asked repeatedly whether Trump had intentionally orchestrated a market selloff, Hassett responded, “He’s not trying to tank the market. He’s trying to deliver for American workers.”

“It is not a strategy for the markets to crash,” Hassett added.

The president’s retaliatory tariffs, rolled out on Wednesday, led to a significant market selloff, spurred by fears of a protracted global trade war and a looming recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined around 2,231 points, or 5.5%, on Friday alone, marking its largest drop since June 2020. The S&P 500 fell nearly 6% on Friday, following a 4.8% plunge on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped almost 12% in the two days after the tariff announcement and entered bear market territory.

Author’s Opinion

While President Trump and his advisors may deny any intentional efforts to destabilize the stock market, the persistent rollercoaster of financial turmoil suggests that the broader economic strategy may need to be reassessed. Rapid market fluctuations, particularly linked to tariff announcements, show that economic actions have far-reaching consequences. It’s essential for leaders to consider the long-term effects on consumer confidence and market stability, rather than focusing on short-term political or strategic gains.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

TikTok Remains on App Store Following Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Assurance
Apr 9, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Amazon Announces AI Video Model Can Now Generate Minutes-Long Clips
Apr 9, 2025 Hilary Ong
Trump Threatens 50% Tariff on China if Retaliatory Duties Go Through
Apr 9, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801