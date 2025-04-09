Major iPhone Redesign Expected for Apple’s 20th Anniversary in 2027

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a major overhaul to mark the iPhone’s 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This revamp will include exciting features such as a foldable iPhone, a project that has been in development for several years. Additionally, the company is preparing a new Pro model that will make more extensive use of glass in its design.

However, this shake-up won’t happen immediately. Consumers should not expect any radical changes to the iPhone until then. Gurman predicts that the iPhone 17 Pro, expected to launch before the anniversary, will look very similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro.

According to Gurman, the iPhone 17 Pro will retain a similar design to the iPhone 16, though some changes will be evident. The front of the iPhone 17 will look almost identical to the previous model, but the rear camera will be repositioned on a new panel that spans the width of the device.

One notable update will be the lack of the two-toned back seen in previous models. Instead, the expanded camera area will blend seamlessly with the rest of the device’s color. However, Gurman stresses that the iPhone 17 Pro will not be a major departure from current designs.

A Foldable iPhone on the Horizon

Apple’s foldable iPhone has been long anticipated, with analysts expecting a release in 2026 or 2027. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known analyst, has speculated that the foldable iPhone could come with a hefty price tag, ranging between $2,000 and $2,500, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Apple’s foldable ambitions have faced several challenges. Earlier reports indicated that the company had been struggling with durability issues in the foldable models, which caused delays. While Apple had hoped to release a foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 16 or 17, the timeline has since shifted due to technical difficulties.

Despite the anticipation for future foldable models, the iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17 Air, is expected to arrive in September. Even though the iPhone 17 may look similar to the iPhone 16, many industry insiders are predicting several under-the-hood upgrades.

What The Author Thinks It seems that Apple is content to release incremental updates rather than taking bold risks. While the iPhone 17 may have some changes to the camera system and the rear panel, it sounds like Apple is holding off on truly game-changing features until the foldable iPhone comes into play. It’s clear that the company is taking its time to perfect this new form factor, but consumers may start feeling impatient as other brands innovate at a faster pace.

Featured image credit: Tom Coates via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR