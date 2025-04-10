Trump Announces US Has Started Direct Talks with Iran on Nuclear Program

President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that direct negotiations have commenced between the United States and Iran concerning Tehran’s nuclear program. Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump mentioned that a “very big meeting” is scheduled for Saturday, though he declined to provide more specifics, only saying it would be “at top level.” Trump emphasized that a negotiated deal would be preferable to alternative actions, adding, “I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious.”

Oman Hosts Key Meeting

US officials are expected to sit down with Iranian representatives in Oman on Saturday, as confirmed later Monday by a source familiar with the matter. The source declined to specify which officials would participate, but Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is likely handling the discussions with Iran. According to Iranian news outlet Tasnim, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will meet Witkoff in Oman to hold indirect talks. Araghchi described the talks as a significant opportunity for both sides but stated that the “ball is in America’s court.”

Direct talks between the US and Iran could complicate the relationship between the US and Israel, as Israel has long pushed for military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities. Trump, however, has expressed a preference for negotiation. This shift marks a dramatic change from Iran’s previous stance when they rejected direct talks and preferred indirect discussions. In 2015, direct talks between US and Iranian officials, led by then-Secretary of State John Kerry and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, led to the Iran nuclear deal.

Optimism and Tensions

Trump expressed optimism that the talks would succeed in convincing Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions, noting that a successful outcome would be in Iran’s best interests. However, he warned that failure to reach an agreement would place Iran in significant danger. Both the US and Israel have firmly stated that they will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. In recent months, there has been growing concern over Iran’s nuclear advancements, with the UN’s nuclear watchdog raising alarms about the accelerated enrichment of uranium, bringing Iran closer to weapons-grade levels.

While diplomatic talks are underway, military tensions in the region remain high. The US has increased its military presence in the Middle East, particularly in response to Iran-backed groups like the Houthis in Yemen. Recent airstrikes targeting the Houthis have resulted in significant casualties, and the US has committed hundreds of millions of dollars to the campaign. Despite the ongoing offensive, reports suggest the strikes have had limited success in weakening the Houthis’ capabilities.

What The Author Thinks While the military presence in the Middle East and the escalation of tensions with Iran are concerning, the potential for direct negotiations offers a chance for a peaceful resolution to the nuclear issue. Diplomacy should be prioritized over military actions, especially when it could prevent further conflict and loss of life. It’s crucial for the US and Iran to engage in meaningful talks to address the broader implications of Iran’s nuclear program, and this meeting represents an important step forward.

