TECKVIA Co-Founder Steve Gao Attends AIM Congress 2025, Calls for New Crypto Reserve Strategy in the Middle East

The global investment summit AIM Congress 2025 kicked off today in Abu Dhabi, focusing on reshaping the global investment landscape and fostering a more balanced world economic structure. Steve Gao, Co-Founder of TECKVIA, was invited to deliver a keynote address at the event.

In Steve Gao’s speech, he highlighted that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, which holds the highest per capita cryptocurrency ownership globally, should learn from the U.S. crypto reserve strategy and collaborate with leading economies to usher in a new era of crypto capital reserves. He emphasized, “The Middle East possesses unparalleled advantages in capital and energy resources. By integrating technological innovation, it can become a pivotal force in shaping the global crypto-economic landscape.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pA_ap7g_HBE

As a leader in the emerging miner manufacturer, TECKVIA is committed to building an intelligent, efficient, and sustainable cryptocurrency ecosystem. The company has successfully mass-produced its industry-leading VolcMiner D1 series, attracting significant interest from Middle Eastern investment institutions at the summit. Multiple partnership proposals have already been extended to TECKVIA.

Steve Gao revealed that the company plans to prioritize R&D for next-generation cryptocurrency chips after completing its upcoming funding round, further solidifying its technological edge and delivering long-term value to investors.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.