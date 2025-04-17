Notion Launches AI-Driven Email Client for Gmail

Connected to Gmail accounts out of the box, Notion launched its own AI-generated email client, Notion Mail. This innovative tool aims to enhance email organization and workflow management for users, setting itself apart from existing email services. Notion Mail uses AI to help users take control of their inboxes and supercharge productivity. This tool customizes the experience to meet every individual’s specific needs and interests.

Notion Mail integrates directly with users’ Gmail accounts, allowing them to manage and organize their emails more efficiently. Users can create custom “views” or folders. They can iterate these to serve particular purposes, such as monitoring job applications or workflow for project communications. Notion Mail gives the user full control and offers extensive customization options. This innovative new approach to email triage goes beyond the one-size-fits-all model.

Powered by Notion’s Infrastructure

Notion Mail is powered by the same strong infrastructure that Notion inherited through its acquisition of Skiff. They acquired the end-to-end encrypted collaboration platform in early 2024 for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition has given Notion the ability to build a robust email client. It works fluidly within Gmail, and even more importantly, connects easily—almost magically—with other Notion products like Notion Calendar and its overall internal knowledge base.

Notion Mail works like Notion AI does, on a tiered model. Users can still use core features for free, though with limited monthly use, and a subscription plan grants unlimited use. One particularly powerful new AI functionality is the auto-labeling of emails that deal with recurring themes and topics, and auto-moving them into dedicated, topic-specific inboxes. This workspace unifies email management, so users can spend less time maintaining email and more time on what’s most important.

Scheduling and Proactive Email Management

One of Notion Mail’s most enviable features is its scheduling aid prowess. When an email thread partner asks to meet, Notion’s AI looks at the user’s calendar and recommends open slots. This proactive approach makes coordinating meetings easier, cutting down on the administrative overhead frequently found in email exchanges.

When we spoke with Jason Ginsberg from Notion, his passion for how much this new tool would transform the game was palpable.

“The big change there is it’s no longer feeling like a burden where you are going through the same never-ending list, one-size-fits-all inbox and manually triaging emails. Our focus is not to have you work faster in the old way of things. It’s really a new way and a new approach.”

Here’s how Notion Mail will transform what you’ve grown to dread. It provides an innovative, personalized email management solution that fosters organization, efficiency and productivity. Integrating AI into its foundation greatly increases productivity. That too gives users more unprecedented control over their email environment than ever before, far exceeding the capabilities of traditional email services.

“The way we built Notion Mail is almost down to the building blocks, or the fundamentals of how email works.”

What The Author Thinks Notion Mail represents a refreshing evolution in email management, especially for users who feel overwhelmed by the conventional, static inbox. The introduction of AI-driven features, such as auto-labeling, scheduling integration, and seamless organization, offers tangible improvements to the overall user experience. Notion has successfully integrated its tools in a way that allows users to better manage their inbox, giving them more control over how they engage with email. With its customizability and smarter organization, Notion Mail sets a new standard for email productivity—taking an approach that is more user-centric than traditional services. This could be a game-changer for professionals and anyone looking to reclaim time from endless email triage.

