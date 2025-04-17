Epic Pivot and Edit Media Form Strategic Partnership to Help Businesses Thrive Through Uncertain Times

In today’s rapidly changing business environment, companies that listen deeply to their customers and turn those insights into action are the ones that win. That’s the foundation of a new strategic partnership between Memphis-based Epic Pivot and Edit Media — two firms joining forces to help mid-sized and large businesses thrive through uncertainty by investing in customer understanding, strategy, and innovation.

This partnership offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the moment, including:

Customer Research & Insights

Strategic Planning

Purposeful Transformation

Employee Experience (EX)

Rapid Innovation

Internal & External Communications

Marketing Campaigns

Fractional CMO Services

Public Relations

User Experience (UX)

A Smarter Way to Build for the Future

Epic Pivot and Edit Media believe that companies succeed when they center their strategies on real human needs — and use those insights to build adaptive, resilient roadmaps for the future. Rather than chasing trends or implementing generic solutions, the partnership helps businesses deeply understand their customers and unlock growth through tailored strategies that align brand, purpose, and performance. The benefits of this approach include increased customer loyalty, higher market share, and a more resilient business model.

“When we began, it was the height of the real estate crisis, a precipitous recession. At that point, we offered a full range of growth services. We later paired our offerings to just the strategy and innovation consultancy; however, given the market phenomena such as AI and other forces, we see the strategic partnership as getting back to our roots,” said Michael Graber, Managing Partner of Epic Pivot. “It is necessary for clients to discern customer data, make actionable growth plans, and socialize it internally and in the market to breakthrough and stay on top.”

Solving the Real Problems Holding Businesses Back

The collaboration is rooted in tackling key questions that often derail transformation efforts:

Why do new initiatives fail to stick?

What’s the best way to disrupt an industry — or stay ahead of disruption?

Why are talented employees disengaging or leaving?

How can companies future-proof themselves amid constant change?

Epic Pivot and Edit Media believe the answer lies in better listening — to customers, employees, and markets — and using those insights to drive focused, sustainable strategies and decisive action.

“We’ve long been admirers of the business transformation and innovation work Epic Pivot achieves, and we see immense potential in the full suite of services our combined clients can now access,” said Alexandra Shockey, president of Edit Media. “Truly, we can now offer unparalleled customer-driven business and marketing strategies to keep companies several steps ahead of their competitors.”

Proven Track Records, Real Results

Epic Pivot brings 17+ years of experience in successful client engagements, guiding privately held and Fortune 1000 companies, nonprofits, municipalities, and private equity firms through transformation, innovation, and strategic change. Edit Media complements that experience with award-winning storytelling, marketing, and communications strategies that turn insights into impact.

“With this partnership, we will empower brands to determine what their customer base actually wants, when and how they want it, and what brands need to do to deliver on market expectations consistently,” said Adam Horlock, Chief Operating Officer of Edit Media.

From Insight to Impact

This partnership marks a new chapter for companies seeking to rise above the noise and build enduring value. By investing in a deeper understanding of what customers truly want — and aligning teams around that vision — organizations can achieve higher long-term growth, a stronger culture, and a more meaningful impact.

“The outcomes are about more than transformation. It’s about helping companies do what they were meant to do — better,” said Mark Levine, President of Epic Pivot. “When strategy starts with market empathy, the results speak for themselves.”

About Epic Pivot

Epic Pivot (www.epicpivot.com) is the Mid-South’s premier boutique consultancy. With 17+ years of global work in many sectors, Epic Pivot provides clear direction and better results for clients focused on creating long-term, sustainable growth.

About Edit Media

Edit Media Consulting (www.editmediaconsulting.com) is a strategic marketing and public relations firm dedicated to developing customer-centric strategies that drive long-term success. By deeply understanding target audiences, the team crafts and executes tailored solutions across business development, public relations, web design, advertising, and social media. Their “Strategy First, Strategy Always” approach ensures that every tactic aligns with clients’ goals and resonates with their intended audiences. With a presence in Memphis, Nashville, Oxford, and Jackson, Edit Media Consulting has a strong track record of helping medium to large businesses and nonprofit organizations grow through intentional marketing and communications solutions.