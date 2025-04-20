TikTok Tests Footnotes, a New Community Notes-Inspired Feature

TikTok is testing a new feature called “Footnotes,” which works similarly to the Community Notes feature found on X. The platform announced on Wednesday that Footnotes will allow users to add additional context and relevant information to videos, enhancing viewers’ understanding of the content. Initially, the feature is rolling out in the United States.

Enhancing Content Reliability

According to TikTok, Footnotes will complement its existing measures aimed at helping users evaluate the reliability of content, including content labels and fact-checking programs. The company stresses that Footnotes isn’t replacing fact-checking, unlike Meta, which has opted to replace fact-checking with its own version of community notes.

Footnotes works similarly to other community notes systems on platforms like X and Facebook. The system uses a bridge-based ranking approach designed to find common ground between users who hold differing opinions. Users can add footnotes, vote on their helpfulness, and once a footnote is deemed “helpful,” it becomes visible to the community. TikTok believes the feature will be most effective as more footnotes are written and rated across various topics.

While TikTok’s comments section and features like Stitch and Duet allow users to share feedback or dialogue around videos, Footnotes offers a new way for users to share their knowledge and add context. The feature’s consensus-driven approach aims to enhance credibility and reduce the spread of misinformation. It could be particularly useful in cases where videos cover complex topics like STEM subjects, use potentially misleading statistics, or share updates on ongoing events.

Combating Misinformation

The introduction of Footnotes comes at a time when TikTok has faced criticism for the spread of misinformation on critical topics such as health and elections. The platform likely sees Footnotes as a solution to curb this issue, enlisting its community to help add accurate context and enhance video content’s credibility.

TikTok is also increasing its partnerships with over 20 IFCN-accredited fact-checking organizations to assess the accuracy of content across more than 130 markets worldwide. Footnotes is part of this broader effort to improve the user experience and enrich discussions on TikTok, making the platform more reliable for viewers, contributors, and creators alike.

U.S. users can now apply to become Footnotes contributors if they meet certain criteria, including being at least 18 years old, having been on the platform for more than six months, and having a clean community guidelines record. Footnotes from these contributors will begin appearing on the platform in the coming months, though the exact appearance and placement of Footnotes within videos are still unclear.

What The Author Thinks TikTok’s Footnotes feature is a welcome step in the right direction for enhancing content reliability and countering misinformation. However, the success of this feature will depend largely on how well users engage with it and whether it can truly compete with the rising tide of misinformation seen across social media platforms. While the feature promises to add more context, it remains to be seen how effective it will be in fostering constructive conversations and keeping the platform accountable.

Featured image credit: greenwish _ via Pexels

