SpaceX Gears Up for Launch of New Starlink Router

SpaceX is preparing to launch a new version of its Starlink Wi-Fi router, potentially designed for an updated high-performance dish or another upcoming product in the Starlink lineup. The company received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) today to sell the new “Starlink Router” in the U.S., as per recent FCC filings. The router, which has the model number “UTR-251,” appears to be a successor to the current Gen 3 router, which launched in 2023 with model numbers UTR-231 and UTR-232.

The filing includes a photo of the new router, which reveals a design more similar to the older Gen 2 router, standing upright. The new model also features only one Ethernet port, as opposed to the two on the Gen 3 version. It’s marked for “Indoor Use only” and is being manufactured in Vietnam, a country currently in a gray area regarding Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

Technical Improvements and Power Efficiency

The specific differences between this new router and the Gen 3 model remain unclear, but the UTR-251 model continues to support Wi-Fi 6 speeds and is of the same size. However, the filings suggest the new router has a higher watt output, allowing it to access a wider range of wireless radio frequencies, including 5.9GHz (the UNII-4 band). This gives it access to additional spectrum, providing potentially faster and more reliable service.

Notably, the new router requires less power, with a 9 Volt by 1.6 Amp input, totaling 14.4 watts. This is considerably lower than the power needs of the current Gen 3 router. As a result, some experts, like Tim Belfall, a director at UK-based Starlink installer Westend WiFi, speculate that the new router could be designed for a smaller Starlink Mini dish.

SpaceX is reportedly preparing at least three new dish models, including an updated flat high-performance dish targeted at enterprise customers. The current flat high-performance dish has seen a price drop from $2,499 to $1,499, though SpaceX stopped bundling the router with the dish last year. Meanwhile, Oleg Kutkov, a Starlink engineer from Ukraine, has noticed code changes that hint the new high-performance dish is almost ready for production.

Additionally, SpaceX seems to be planning a follow-up to the Starlink Mini dish and an even more powerful dish aimed at delivering gigabit speeds.

Author’s Opinion SpaceX’s new Starlink router and anticipated changes to its hardware lineup signal a shift towards making Starlink more accessible and versatile. The lower power requirements of the UTR-251 suggest that SpaceX is prioritizing affordability, likely aiming to appeal to a broader range of consumers while expanding the potential user base for Starlink’s satellite internet services. With growing demand for high-speed internet in remote areas, SpaceX’s continued innovation in both router and dish technology could set a new standard for the satellite internet industry.

Featured image credit: Tim Reckmann via CCNull

