Pergo Centro Advances Pergola Innovation with Award-Winning Solar and Climate-Control Technology

Pergo Centro Sets Industry Benchmark with Smart, Sustainable Pergola Systems

Pergo Centro, operating at the forefront of pergola innovation, is reshaping the U.S. shading solutions landscape by combining 145 years of Belgian engineering with more than 30 years of American market expertise. Known for its award-winning pergola systems, the company emphasizes sustainability, innovation, and user comfort through technology-driven designs.

Innovation in a Growing Market

As demand increases for outdoor living spaces that prioritize energy efficiency, comfort, and smart capabilities, the pergola industry is witnessing a surge in innovation. According to recent data from the American Institute of Architects, requests for outdoor features—including smart shading—have risen over 60% year-over-year, signaling a major shift in design priorities.

Smart shading systems are no longer luxury features—they’re becoming essential components of modern architecture, particularly in residential and commercial spaces looking to optimize outdoor usability year-round.

Pergo Centro: Bridging Design and Intelligence

Operating under the umbrella of the Belgian brand Winsol, the American brand Pergo Centro has positioned itself as a leader in this evolving sector by offering a pergola experience that is both technologically advanced and aesthetically refined. Its aluminum pergola line, including the SO! Cocoon, has earned top honors such as the Red Dot Award: Best of the Best, praised for its seamless design and intuitive smart motor control based on geolocation.

This proprietary technology allows users to maintain ideal shading by automatically adjusting the louver settings in response to the sun’s movement—eliminating the need for manual operation. Additional features include concealed lighting, integrated speakers, and fully insulated louvers, delivering both functionality and elegance.

Elevating Comfort and Climate Control

Setting Pergo Centro apart from competitors is its all-season climate management system. The pergolas feature near-zero gaps between louvers and a full-perimeter gutter system, ensuring protection from rain, wind, and fluctuating temperatures. The insulated louvers also contribute to noise reduction, providing users with a serene environment even during harsh weather conditions.

“Our climate system is in a category of its own,” said a Pergo Centro representative. “With practically no gaps between louvers, full gutter integration, and insulated materials, we ensure unmatched comfort even in heavy rain. We combine Belgian stout design with American comfort to deliver not just a pergola—but an experience.”

A Commitment to Sustainability

Pergo Centro by Winsol is not only redefining comfort and automation, but also sustainability. Its pergola systems include solar-powered screens and shutters, developed using long-lasting materials aligned with current and future insulation standards. The brand also fosters environmental stewardship through long-term customer relationships and green initiatives.

One of the most prominent examples is Winsol’s investment in ecological preservation by planting trees and developing a new forest oasis in Zedelgem (Bruges), Belgium. This long-term initiative reflects the brand’s commitment to creating a sustainable future both through product design and environmental contribution.

Expanding Market Reach

While Pergo Centro does not sell directly to consumers, it encourages homeowners and professionals to explore its website to gather product insights, visualize pergola designs, and connect with local partners. The company operates through a nationwide network of Certified Field Professionals, ensuring regional expertise and personalized consultations for every client.

Interested customers are encouraged to begin their journey by visiting www.pergocentro.com, where they can access more details and find a nearby certified expert.

About Pergo Centro

Pergo Centro by Winsol is a U.S.-based provider of high-end pergola and shading systems, rooted in over a century of Belgian craftsmanship. While Winsol serves as the European parent brand with over 145 years of history, Pergo Centro brings these engineering innovations to the American market with 30+ years of experience in shading solutions tailored to U.S. architecture and environmental demands.

With a strong commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge design, Pergo Centro continues to deliver technology-forward, award-winning pergola systems designed to elevate the experience of outdoor living across the country.

Media Contact:

Name: Ron Huntley, Pergo Centro

Email: Support@pergocentro.com

Website: www.pergocentro.com

Facebook: facebook.com/pergocentro

Instagram: instagram.com/pergo.centro

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/pergo-centro

TikTok: tiktok.com/@pergocentro

YouTube: youtube.com/@PergoCentro

X: x.com/pergocentro