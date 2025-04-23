TTEC Reports Surge In Job Opportunities For English-Speaking Talent In Poland

A new report published by TTEC, a global CX solutions provider, provides a timely look into Poland’s shifting labor market. With robust economic performance and the country expected to implement salary transparency legislation in 2026, opportunities for skilled English-speaking workers across IT, banking, finance, and customer service are on the rise.

English-Speaking Talent Well-Positioned in Poland’s Current Labor Market

The combination of a thriving economy, affordable cost of living, and a strong presence of global companies has made Poland an emerging hub for recruitment, offering numerous opportunities for skilled professionals. This shift is particularly notable as businesses seek talent in a competitive global market.

While TTEC’s report reflects its own recruitment trends in Krakow and Warsaw, it also highlights a broader hiring push underway across the region. Alongside TTEC, global firms like Google, Microsoft, Visa, and IBM are actively recruiting English-speaking talent for a range of roles, from software engineering and customer support to risk analysis and digital sales.

Global Employers Facing Imminent Talent Shortages

A report published by the Ministry of Family, Labour, and Social Policy, Republic of Poland reveals the country’s unemployment rate ranks second among its European Union counterparts, reaching 3 percent at the end of 2024 compared to the EU average of approximately 5.9 percent.

A separate report published at LinkedIn by Valians International warns companies in Poland will face challenges in sourcing qualified talent in 2025. The resulting talent gap is expected to drive up salaries by as much as 15 percent in high-demand fields. To remain agile, it is expected that many companies will adjust their recruitment strategies to attract and retain top talent.

These trends may bode well for English-speaking talent, says TTEC, citing data from ResearchGate which shows male employees with strong English skills earn up to 60 percent more than their non-English-speaking peers while women proficient in English can earn approximately 50 percent more.

EVP Strategies for Talent Attraction

An example of a broader trend among tech companies in Poland, many organizations have been adapting their talent attraction and retention strategies in response to the global shortage of qualified talent, particularly post-pandemic. Companies like TTEC are among those that have prioritized their Employee Value Proposition (EVP) to stand out in a competitive market. These companies often offer competitive salaries, performance-based bonuses, and flexible schedules to promote a healthy work-life balance.

Additionally, significant investments are made in professional development, with employees gaining access to extensive training courses and opportunities for career advancement. Alongside these benefits, wellness programs, multicultural work environments, and a strong sense of shared purpose are integral components of EVP strategies.

