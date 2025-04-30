PPC.co Helps DTC Brand Cut Ad Costs by 30% While Doubling Conversions

PPC, a premier digital advertising agency specializing in paid search and performance marketing, today announced a major success for a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand. The agency’s work helped the brand reduce its Google and Meta ad spend by 30%, while simultaneously doubling conversions—resulting in a substantial improvement in return on ad spend (ROAS) and total revenue.

The campaign, designed and executed by PPC.co’s senior media buying and data strategy teams, centered around a full-funnel restructuring of the client’s paid media channels. The result was a 42% increase in click-through rates, a conversion rate that more than doubled, and a ROAS increase from 2.1x to 4.4x.

“This win reinforces what we’ve always known: that the right mix of strategy, data, and relentless testing can transform the performance of any digital campaign—especially in competitive DTC verticals,” said Nate Nead, CEO of PPC.co. “We don’t just manage ads—we build growth engines for our clients.”

From Inefficiency to High Performance

The DTC brand, operating in the health and wellness space, had struggled with rising customer acquisition costs and lackluster ad performance on both Google Ads and Meta. After a full PPC audit, PPC.co implemented a series of optimizations including:

Campaign segmentation by buyer intent and funnel stage

Automated and manual bid strategy balancing for cost efficiency

Advanced A/B creative testing with ad copy and visual iteration

Server-side tracking implementation for improved attribution

The impact was immediate: monthly conversions more than doubled without increasing the overall budget, and cost per acquisition (CPA) dropped significantly.

“Our team thrives on dissecting inefficiencies and turning them into opportunities,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at PPC.co. “From refining audience segments to tightening creative alignment, we brought a level of strategic rigor that led to an explosive jump in results—all without increasing spend.”

Helping DTC Brands Scale Efficiently

PPC.co has built a strong reputation for delivering white-glove PPC management services across multiple industries, with a special focus on DTC and eCommerce brands. The company’s process combines deep platform expertise, real-time performance analysis, and ongoing experimentation to ensure long-term client success.

“DTC brands face mounting pressure to produce more with less,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “With PPC.co, clients get a team that’s obsessed with metrics and committed to sustainable, compounding growth.”

Whether optimizing Google Shopping campaigns or scaling Facebook retargeting audiences, PPC.co brings a battle-tested methodology tailored to each client’s specific growth goals.

About PPC.co

PPC.co is a boutique digital advertising agency focused on ROI-driven pay-per-click advertising campaigns for businesses across North America. Established from SEO company SEO.co, the company boasts decades of combined experience in SEM, display, remarketing, and conversion optimization. The PPC.co team helps brands generate more revenue through intelligent ad management strategies.