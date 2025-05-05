Snowfire AI Receives 2025 Global Recognition Award

Snowfire AI, a decision intelligence company led by Greg Genung, has been recognized with a 2025 Global Recognition Award for its exceptional leadership in decision intelligence systems. The company’s proprietary platform significantly advances enterprise intelligence by synthesizing structured and unstructured data streams to produce insights for executive decision-makers.



Snowfire AI’s platform combines sophisticated pattern recognition with practical applications, enabling executives to make informed decisions based on comprehensive data analysis. The company has developed unique AI algorithms that cross-correlate data from disparate sources, allowing businesses to extract valuable insights from complex data streams without requiring clean data environments.

“Businesses utilizing AI decision-making tools are experiencing a huge reduction in time to make decisions while also seeing a boost in the accuracy of those decisions,” states Greg Genung, CEO of Snowfire AI. “Our platform is a specialized AI solution that strengthens executive decision-making across global enterprises, with measurable improvements in strategic planning accuracy.”

The company’s platform addresses a critical challenge in the enterprise space: the need to derive actionable intelligence from dirty data across disconnected systems. Unlike traditional solutions that require months of deployment time, Snowfire AI can deliver insights within 24 hours of implementation, a dramatic improvement over industry standards.

Snowfire AI’s platform features a catalog of over 700 connectors that integrate with existing enterprise systems, from hyperscalers to spreadsheets. The platform’s AI analyzes all fields in each data source and automatically generates available metrics, building what the company calls a “large metric model” for each client.

“The future belongs to AI-enabled humans,” explains Genung. “We’re not here to replace executives. We’re here to make them superheroes. When you’re not in front of a screen—when you’re sleeping, skiing, or in meetings—our system works on your behalf as well as you would, and it never sleeps.”

Snowfire AI operates on four time horizons: real-time alerts for emerging risks or opportunities, daily lists, weekly checks, and board-ready monthly narratives. Such structure ensures transparent accountability while maintaining the human element in final decision-making.

“When a decision fails, you can’t blame an AI,” notes Genung. “Our systems provide the data, but humans remain the decision-makers—and the accountable parties. AI handles the ‘what,’ but humans own the ‘why.'”

Gartner predicts that 75 percent of Global Fortune 500 companies will use Decision Intelligence practices to track and analyze their decisions by 2026, underscoring the relevance of Snowfire AI’s solutions in the evolving business intelligence landscape.

“We see this new AI data economy as something that’s not being talked about enough,” says Genung. “Every company wants to be an AI company. The first layer of this AI upgrade is in the data economy, and we believe our company is positioned to be there on the board at the end—the decision intelligence framework for executives and leaders.”

Visit Snowfire AI to explore enterprise decision intelligence solutions.

About Snowfire

Snowfire AI delivers military-grade signals intelligence adapted for corporate leadership. Recognized for its 700+ system connectors and real-time risk modeling, the company plans to serve clients across manufacturing, healthcare, financial sectors and more.