Pinterest Updates Visual Search with New AI-Powered Features

Pinterest is enhancing its visual search functionality with a set of new features designed to make image-based searches more precise and accessible.

On Monday, the company revealed that it’s rolling out new tools aimed at improving the experience of searching using images instead of text. These updates will allow users to narrow and refine their search results more effectively, making visual search a more integral part of the Pinterest website.

Pinterest hopes these additions will help the platform stand out as a search engine for things that are often hard to describe with words—such as a particular vibe, style, or aesthetic.

Identifying What Users Like About Pins

One of the new features is focused on better understanding what users like about a particular Pin. Initially available in the women’s fashion category in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., this enhancement will display an animated glow when users tap on a Pin. Pinterest will then generate descriptive words to help users pinpoint exactly why they like that specific item. This is powered by visual language models (VLMs), a form of generative AI.

This update mirrors Google’s multimodal search, which combines text and images in a single query. However, Pinterest’s version generates descriptive words that help users refine and improve their search queries. While the company claims it’s using “industry-leading” multimode embedding models, it has not revealed specific details about which models are being used.

Refining Fashion Searches

Pinterest is also improving its fashion search capabilities. Users can now seek out alternative items shown in different colors, styles, or fabrics. For example, Pinterest might suggest a style with a Y2K aesthetic, or help users find a similar blazer that works better for a formal occasion.

Additionally, Pinterest will expand the visual search feature across more areas in its app. Users will soon be able to long-press on any Pin in their Home Feed to initiate a visual search, further enhancing the accessibility of this tool.

The update comes shortly after Pinterest announced it would begin labeling AI-generated images and offer users the option to limit the number of AI-generated images shown in their feeds, following complaints from users who were concerned that AI images were taking over the platform. The move is part of Pinterest’s effort to maintain its role as a genuine visual shopping tool—a place where real, inspiring images continue to drive shopping decisions, rather than being overshadowed by AI-generated content.

Pinterest hopes that by improving its visual search and making its AI tools more transparent, it can retain its appeal as a visual shopping platform that leverages AI to enhance user experience, rather than being overwhelmed by it.

Author’s Opinion While Pinterest’s AI-powered visual search updates show promising potential, there is a fine line between innovation and user trust. As users become more concerned about AI-generated content, Pinterest’s efforts to label and limit AI images are crucial. If the platform can successfully balance AI innovation with authenticity in its content, it could become a more reliable tool for shoppers and creatives alike. However, if AI content becomes too prominent, it risks losing the genuine inspiration that users have come to value.

Featured image credit: indra projects via Pexels

