Nvidia CEO Says Being Locked Out of China AI Market Would Be Tremendous Loss

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, emphasized the significance of the Chinese market for the future of artificial intelligence (AI) during an interview at ServiceNow’s Knowledge 2025 conference in Las Vegas. He shared with us that being locked out of China would be a huge blow to his business. Over nearly three decades of under his leadership, the small company became the world’s preeminent purveyor of graphics processing units (GPUs).

Huang pointed out that China is “not behind” in AI development and praised Huawei as “one of the most formidable technology companies in the world.” His comments come amid ongoing debates over how export control measures are hobbling Nvidia’s opportunities to peddle its H20 chips to China. Yet this quietly dangerous situation started even before the Trump administration. This limitation has led to an expected $5.5 billion quarterly loss for Nvidia.

Adapting to Changing Market Dynamics

During his conversation with CNBC’s Jon Fortt, Huang highlighted the need for Nvidia to “stay agile” in response to rapidly changing market dynamics. He made clear his intention to defend and support more progressive government policies that would serve the best interests of the country.

“Whatever the policies are of the government, whatever is in the best interest of our country, we’ll support.” – Jensen Huang

Huang emphasized the fiscal positive of tapping into the Chinese market. He argued that exporting to China would bring a lot of new revenue, but increase tax revenue and job creation within the United States. Specifically on the promise of AI, he said the world is “hungry and eager to engage AI.” This underscores the urgent importance of global cooperation in this space.

Nvidia’s Rising Market Cap

During Huang’s reign, Nvidia’s market cap has surged to almost $3 trillion. This astounding growth is a testament to the company’s foundational part in fueling today’s AI explosion. As a result, the company’s GPUs have become key platforms for companies and developers to tap into and advance AI technologies.

“Let us get the American AI out in front of everybody right now.” – Jensen Huang

Our tech executives have the opportunity to inspire future innovations. Huang’s remarks underscore the fundamental connection between civic engagement, government policy, and technological progress. He is optimistic about Nvidia’s future prospects and the company’s potential to work with other countries such as China.

Author’s Opinion Huang’s approach reflects a balanced recognition of the power and opportunity that AI presents while navigating the complexities of international politics and market restrictions. The focus on adaptability and global cooperation is critical for Nvidia’s continued growth and success in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

