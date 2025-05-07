DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Nvidia CEO Says Being Locked Out of China AI Market Would Be Tremendous Loss

ByHilary Ong

May 7, 2025

Nvidia CEO Says Being Locked Out of China AI Market Would Be Tremendous Loss

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, emphasized the significance of the Chinese market for the future of artificial intelligence (AI) during an interview at ServiceNow’s Knowledge 2025 conference in Las Vegas. He shared with us that being locked out of China would be a huge blow to his business. Over nearly three decades of under his leadership, the small company became the world’s preeminent purveyor of graphics processing units (GPUs).

Huang pointed out that China is “not behind” in AI development and praised Huawei as “one of the most formidable technology companies in the world.” His comments come amid ongoing debates over how export control measures are hobbling Nvidia’s opportunities to peddle its H20 chips to China. Yet this quietly dangerous situation started even before the Trump administration. This limitation has led to an expected $5.5 billion quarterly loss for Nvidia.

Adapting to Changing Market Dynamics

During his conversation with CNBC’s Jon Fortt, Huang highlighted the need for Nvidia to “stay agile” in response to rapidly changing market dynamics. He made clear his intention to defend and support more progressive government policies that would serve the best interests of the country.

“Whatever the policies are of the government, whatever is in the best interest of our country, we’ll support.” – Jensen Huang

Huang emphasized the fiscal positive of tapping into the Chinese market. He argued that exporting to China would bring a lot of new revenue, but increase tax revenue and job creation within the United States. Specifically on the promise of AI, he said the world is “hungry and eager to engage AI.” This underscores the urgent importance of global cooperation in this space.

Nvidia’s Rising Market Cap

During Huang’s reign, Nvidia’s market cap has surged to almost $3 trillion. This astounding growth is a testament to the company’s foundational part in fueling today’s AI explosion. As a result, the company’s GPUs have become key platforms for companies and developers to tap into and advance AI technologies.

“Let us get the American AI out in front of everybody right now.” – Jensen Huang

Our tech executives have the opportunity to inspire future innovations. Huang’s remarks underscore the fundamental connection between civic engagement, government policy, and technological progress. He is optimistic about Nvidia’s future prospects and the company’s potential to work with other countries such as China.

Author’s Opinion

Huang’s approach reflects a balanced recognition of the power and opportunity that AI presents while navigating the complexities of international politics and market restrictions. The focus on adaptability and global cooperation is critical for Nvidia’s continued growth and success in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

Enjoyed this article? For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us on MSN.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Trump’s Alien Enemies Act deportations to El Salvador face pushback from judges
May 7, 2025 Dayne Lee
Temu and Shein face massive tariffs but remain strong contenders in the U.S. e-commerce market, experts say
May 7, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
The Brand Auditors Enhances Enterprise Brand Strategy with AI-Powered Customer Segmentation
May 7, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801