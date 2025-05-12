DMR News

OpenAI and FDA explore AI for speeding up drug evaluations

May 12, 2025

OpenAI has reportedly met with officials from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in speeding up drug evaluations, according to a Wired report published on Wednesday.

The discussions reportedly focused on a project named cderGPT, which appears to be an AI tool designed for the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). CDER is responsible for regulating prescription and over-the-counter drugs in the U.S. The report also mentions that associates from Elon Musk’s DOGE have been involved in the talks as well.

How AI Could Speed Up Drug Evaluation

The drug development process is notoriously slow, often taking more than a decade to bring a new treatment to market. OpenAI’s collaboration with the FDA aims to expedite a specific part of this lengthy timeline. AI has been seen as a potential solution to accelerate various stages of drug development, making some traditionally slow processes more efficient. While the technology could improve timelines, questions remain around the reliability of AI models and how to control for potential errors or inconsistencies.

While AI is being considered to optimize the drug development process, there are still several concerns. One of the primary challenges is how to ensure AI models are reliable enough to make decisions in such high-stakes areas like healthcare. The FDA’s partnership with OpenAI could open the door for more AI-driven advancements in drug evaluation, but significant work remains to fully integrate AI into the regulatory process.

What The Author Thinks

The prospect of using AI to accelerate drug evaluations is exciting, but there are several hurdles to overcome before AI can be fully trusted in such a critical field. AI’s ability to make faster decisions could save years in drug development, but the technology needs to be both accurate and transparent. Without proper safeguards in place, relying too heavily on AI could lead to costly mistakes. Therefore, while the initiative is promising, it should be approached with caution to ensure that efficiency doesn’t come at the expense of safety.

