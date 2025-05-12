Apple Plans to Integrate AI Search Engines into Safari

Apple is reportedly exploring the addition of AI search engines from OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic to its Safari browser, according to a Bloomberg report published on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, during his testimony in the U.S. Justice Department’s lawsuit against Alphabet. This disclosure came in the context of Apple and Google’s estimated $20 billion-per-year deal, which makes Google the default search engine on Safari.

Declining Search Activity and the Rise of AI Search

Cue also revealed that searches on Safari have declined for the first time, attributing this decline to the growing popularity of AI-powered search tools.

He suggested that traditional search engines like Google might eventually be replaced by AI search engines. This is why Apple is actively looking into integrating AI search providers into its browser. However, Cue made it clear that these AI search engines probably won’t become the default search option for Safari just yet, as they still need to improve.

Apple has already had discussions with Perplexity, one of the AI search providers, about potentially adding its service to Safari. Cue’s comments indicate that while AI search is still in its early stages, Apple sees a future where these services could replace traditional search engines.

Author’s Opinion While the potential of AI search engines is undeniably exciting, they are still in the early stages and require significant improvements before they can be trusted to replace traditional search engines. Apple’s cautious approach is wise, as relying on AI for something as crucial as search results requires a level of accuracy and reliability that AI, in its current state, hasn’t fully achieved. If Apple continues to work closely with providers like OpenAI and Perplexity, AI search engines could eventually transform the way we access information online, but for now, they should complement rather than replace traditional search methods.

Featured image credit: iphonedigital via Flickr

