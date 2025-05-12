SEO Agency, SEO.co, Expands Services to Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado

SEO.co, a premier national SEO and digital marketing agency, is proud to announce its strategic expansion into Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado. This move strengthens the agency’s regional presence and allows it to better serve businesses in the Rocky Mountain region that are seeking scalable, long-term digital marketing solutions rooted in performance and transparency.

Founded in 2010, SEO.co has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner for businesses across the U.S. by providing comprehensive SEO strategies, premium content, and authoritative link building. The company’s foray and official launch as a Denver SEO agency marks the next step in its nationwide growth strategy.

“Our presence in Colorado has been steadily growing behind the scenes,” said Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co. “By formally expanding into Denver and Colorado Springs, we’re better positioned to meet clients face-to-face, understand their local market needs, and provide truly tailored digital marketing solutions that help them dominate their niche online.”

Colorado Businesses Get Access to Full-Service SEO Solutions

SEO.co’s offerings now available to Colorado-based businesses include:

Technical SEO Audits: In-depth site analysis focusing on performance issues, crawl errors, indexation, site speed, mobile usability, and more.

On-Page SEO Optimization: Keyword integration, metadata enhancement, content structure, schema markup, and internal linking improvements.

Off-Page SEO & Link Building: White-hat backlink acquisition through content placements on high-authority digital publishers, industry blogs, and news outlets.

Content Marketing: Strategy development, content planning, professional writing, and distribution aimed at improving organic visibility and engagement.

PPC Campaign Management: Comprehensive management of Google Ads and Microsoft Ads, including keyword targeting, A/B testing, and ROI tracking.

Local SEO Services: Optimization of Google Business Profiles, local citations, location page creation, and neighborhood-level targeting.

Enterprise SEO Consulting: Scalable strategies tailored to large corporations with multi-location operations or national reach.

White Label SEO Fulfillment: For agencies seeking to outsource SEO deliverables under their own branding with full confidentiality.

“We’ve seen an increasing number of inbound leads from Colorado-based companies looking for a trusted SEO partner,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at SEO.co. “This Colorado Springs SEO agency expansion allows us to deliver the same high-touch customer service we’re known for, while scaling our proven processes across new verticals and markets.”

Meeting the Needs of a Growing Tech & Business Ecosystem

Colorado has quickly become a hub for startups, technology firms, and fast-growing small businesses. With that growth comes the need for a reliable partner in digital visibility, online reputation, and lead generation.

“Denver and Colorado Springs are home to a thriving ecosystem of businesses hungry for visibility and online growth,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our holistic approach—combining strategy, content, and authority-building—gives Colorado businesses the boost they need to compete nationally and globally.”

SEO.co’s team of SEO strategists, content marketers, developers, and link builders work in lockstep to help companies build sustainable organic traffic that converts into leads and revenue. The firm places a strong emphasis on data-driven strategy, transparent reporting, and long-term ROI.

Proven Results and Transparent Execution

The agency’s client roster spans industries such as SaaS, eCommerce, real estate, legal, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services. With a history of ranking clients for competitive keywords and increasing search engine visibility across Google and Bing, SEO.co has helped hundreds of companies reach page-one rankings in competitive markets.

Through its partnership-based model, SEO.co also provides white label SEO services to other marketing agencies, design firms, and web developers seeking a trusted backend partner to deliver SEO work under their brand.

“Whether you’re a local HVAC contractor in Colorado Springs or a SaaS startup in Denver’s Tech Center, we’re bringing our full toolkit to your doorstep,” Nead added. “Our goal is to become the most trusted SEO and digital marketing provider in the state of Colorado.”

About SEO.co

SEO.co is a U.S.-based digital marketing agency specializing in performance-driven search engine optimization, content strategy, paid search advertising, and custom link building. Founded in 2010, the company serves clients ranging from funded startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. With an emphasis on transparency, quality, and ROI, SEO.co helps clients build sustainable online growth through data-backed strategies.