Mexico takes legal action against Google over Gulf of America renaming

Mexico has filed a lawsuit against Google for ignoring repeated requests not to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America for U.S. users on its maps service, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Sheinbaum did not specify where the lawsuit had been filed. Google did not respond to BBC’s request for comment on the matter.

The controversy stems from a Republican-led House of Representatives vote on Thursday to officially rename the Gulf for federal agencies. This move follows an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump in January, who called for the body of water to be renamed, arguing the U.S. “does most of the work there, and it’s ours.”

However, the Mexican government contends that Trump’s order applies only to the U.S. portion of the continental shelf, not the entire Gulf.

Mexico’s Position and Google’s Response

Sheinbaum stated, “All we want is for the decree issued by the U.S. government to be complied with,” asserting that the U.S. does not have the authority to rename the entire Gulf. In January, Sheinbaum wrote a letter to Google asking the company to reconsider the name change for U.S. users. By February, she had threatened legal action.

Google responded, explaining that it made the change as part of its “longstanding practice” of updating place names in its maps when official government sources make name changes. Google clarified that the Gulf would still be referred to as the Gulf of Mexico for users in Mexico. For others, the label would read: “Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America).”

The renaming also sparked a conflict with The Associated Press (AP), which refused to use the name “Gulf of America.” The dispute led to a months-long standoff with the White House, where access to certain events was restricted for AP. In April, a federal judge ordered the White House to stop sidelining the news outlet.

Furthermore, President Trump hinted on Wednesday that he may suggest a similar renaming for another body of water. During an upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump plans to announce that the U.S. will begin referring to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf or Gulf of Arabia. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi responded, calling the rumors “absurd” and warning that such a move would anger Iranians.

Author’s Opinion The renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America seems like an unnecessary political move rather than a genuine attempt to reflect geographical reality. While the U.S. might feel justified in asserting its influence in the region, attempting to rename a body of water that spans multiple countries seems disrespectful to the sovereignty of other nations. This dispute over a name feels less about accuracy and more about making a political statement. Mexico’s lawsuit is a clear signal that the name change has raised significant concerns, and it’s important for countries to respect one another’s identities, both geographically and politically.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

