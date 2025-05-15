YouTube Targets Channels Making Money from Fake Movie Trailers

AI-generated fake movie trailers will no longer generate revenue on YouTube. According to Deadline, the platform has begun cracking down on creators who publish such content, removing them from the YouTube Partner Program and blocking them from making ad revenue.

The latest action affects channels like Screen Trailers and Royal Trailers, which publish AI-generated trailers for popular Hollywood films. These channels, managed by the creators of Screen Culture and KH Studio, were also removed from the Partner Program in March, the report added.

YouTube clarified to Deadline that its enforcement decisions, including suspensions from the partner program, apply to all channels operated by the affected creators.

Why Fake Trailers Are a Concern for YouTube

Fake movie trailer channels often mimic visual elements from official studio trailers, misleading viewers into thinking the content is from an authentic source. YouTube’s monetization policies have strict guidelines against such practices. As the platform explains, “If you borrow content from someone else, you need to change it significantly to make it your own,” adding that content should be made for the enjoyment or education of viewers, not just to generate views for monetary gain.

Despite the crackdown, major studios have not necessarily opposed fake trailers in the past. Some studios have actually taken a share of the ad revenue. For example, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) monetized Screen Culture’s fake trailers for Superman and House of the Dragon, while Sony Pictures profited from fake trailers for Spider-Man and Kraven the Hunter.

Nikhil Chaudhari, the creator of Screen Culture, launched his channel in 2018, believing that his fake trailers helped promote movies. This might explain why some studios took a cut of the ad revenue instead of enforcing copyright strikes. However, now that YouTube has blocked this income stream, it will be interesting to see how studios respond going forward.

Author’s Opinion YouTube’s decision to block monetization for fake movie trailers is understandable, given the platform’s strict guidelines on content ownership and originality. However, this move might hinder the creative opportunities that AI-generated content presents. While misleading users is an issue, these trailers often promote movies and foster creativity, which benefits studios in the long run. The crackdown could stifle this creative outlet and limit potential free publicity for films. It would be more productive for YouTube and studios to strike a balance between protecting copyright and encouraging innovative fan content.

Featured image credit: PixaHive

