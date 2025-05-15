Khris Baizen: Pioneering Leadership in the Business Events Industry and Driving Innovation for Asian American Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Month

As businesses continue to evolve and emphasize the revival of the human element in the modern workplace, the role of inclusive leadership voices becomes more prominent. During Asian American Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, Khris Baizen, Senior Director at Encore and the Chair of the Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Global Advisory Committee at Meeting Professionals International (MPI), exemplifies leadership centered on inclusivity, mentorship, and culture-building.

Khris Baizen leads with the belief that leadership is less about authority and more about stewardship—of time, of resources, and of people’s trust. Rooted in empathy and collaboration, his philosophy moves away from rigid hierarchies and toward a model where shared responsibility and care fuel innovation. “Leadership isn’t about being in charge; it’s about taking care of those you serve,” he affirms. This mindset has shaped his mentorship of rising professionals and fueled his ongoing push for equity and inclusion across the business events industry.

As a first-generation American, Khris Baizen brings a lived understanding of resilience and responsibility to his work. While his early career was rooted in brand strategy, he now curates high-impact event experiences through his role at Encore. What sets Baizen apart is his servant leadership style—he prioritizes the well-being of his teams and clients alike, integrating wellness, inclusivity, and universal design into every phase of planning. His mission is simple: create spaces where everyone, regardless of background or ability, can thrive.

Beyond his role at Encore, Baizen has become a key advocate for equity, diversity, and inclusion in the business events industry. As Chair of MPI’s Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Global Advisory Committee, he has been instrumental in shaping the future of leadership in the sector, focusing on critical issues such as psychological safety, active allyship, and inclusive leadership practices. Baizen’s insights have reached wider audiences through speaking engagements at major events such as IMEX America and the World Education Congress, where he addresses systemic issues like workplace inclusivity and the emotional toll of underrepresentation.

Central to Baizen’s leadership style is his dedication to mentorship, particularly for underrepresented and first-generation professionals. His work with MPI’s Emerging Professionals Advisory Council aims to create pathways for growth within the event management industry. Baizen’s approach to mentorship, rooted in listening and advocating for others, fosters an inclusive culture that allows younger generations and underrepresented groups to thrive while also contributing valuable insights that inform leadership strategies at higher levels.

Baizen’s leadership also extends to difficult conversations, addressing topics like burnout, cultural appropriation, and neurodiversity. His authenticity and willingness to discuss these issues have earned him respect as a leader in promoting cultural competence and emotional well-being within high-pressure professional environments. By engaging in open dialogue, Baizen believes long-term change can be achieved, helping professionals develop skills for navigating challenges within their careers.

In recognition of his contributions, Baizen was named a 2024 Changemaker by MeetingsNet and is a finalist for the 2025 MPI RISE Award for Young Professional Industry Leadership. For Baizen, however, success is measured not by individual accolades but by his ability to empower others and create sustainable systems that foster positive change in leadership practices.

Baizen’s quiet yet effective leadership model prioritizes trust, mutual respect, and accountability. His ability to build collaborative partnerships reflects his belief that inclusive leadership leads to tangible, successful outcomes, proving that people-centric leadership can drive results in complex organizational settings.

In an era of rapid change and evolving generational dynamics, Baizen’s leadership offers a compelling vision for the future of the business events industry. His commitment to compassion, consistency, and courage demonstrates how leadership rooted in empathy can bring lasting transformation.

As AANHPI Heritage Month draws attention to cultural diversity, Baizen’s work provides a powerful example of how leadership based on inclusivity and empathy can cultivate environments where individuals can thrive. His efforts challenge others to reflect on how they can create spaces that empower all individuals to lead and succeed.

With over a decade of live production experience, Baizen has guided some of the industry's most prominent brands, bringing fresh perspectives and strategic insights that elevate every project. His leadership as Chair of MPI's Global Advisory Committee underscores his commitment to creating a truly inclusive industry, advancing opportunities and support for underrepresented communities worldwide.

