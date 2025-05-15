DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Valley Optometry Eyecare of Granada Hills Enhances Regional Accessibility with Rebrand to Strengthen Integrated Care Network

ByEthan Lin

May 15, 2025

Granada Hills, CA – May 12, 2025 – Valley Optometry Eyecare of Granada Hills, formerly Hillside Optometry, announces its name change as part of a larger effort to consolidate and expand optometric services in the San Fernando Valley. By aligning with sister locations in Reseda and North Hollywood, the rebrand reflects the growing demand for integrated, accessible, and high-quality optometric care in suburban communities. This strategic move aims to better serve the Valley’s diverse population with streamlined services and a unified approach to patient care. 

“We are excited about this rebrand as it allows us to offer a more cohesive and accessible patient experience,” said Dr. Andy Kongsakul, Lead Optometrist at the Granada Hills location. “This change strengthens our ability to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community, and we remain committed to providing exceptional eye care, now with enhanced collaboration and support.” 

Expanding Access to Comprehensive Eye Care 
The rebranding reflects a commitment to expanding access to essential services such as eye exams, pediatric vision care, and treatment for complex eye conditions. With locations across the Valley, Valley Optometry Eyecare of Granada Hills is better positioned to offer seamless care to patients in need of preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic services. 

Valley Optometry Eyecare provides a range of services, including: 

  • Comprehensive eye exams for all ages 
  • Pediatric vision care 
  • Specialty eye exams for conditions such as dry eye, glaucoma, and diabetic eye disease 
  • Contact lens fittings, including specialty lenses 
  • Myopia management and keratoconus treatment 
  • A wide selection of designer eyewear and prescription lenses 

A Unified Approach to Optometric Care 
As part of its rebranding, Valley Optometry Eyecare of Granada Hills embraces a unified approach to patient care, aligning with the mission of its sister locations in Reseda and North Hollywood. This collaboration allows the practices to share resources, streamline patient services, and improve overall healthcare delivery. The integration of these locations supports the broader goal of providing comprehensive, patient-centered care throughout the Valley. 

“We believe in a holistic, integrated approach to eye care that benefits patients by offering greater access and continuity,” Dr. Kongsakul added. “Whether patients visit us in Granada Hills, Reseda, or North Hollywood, they’ll experience the same high-quality, personalized care.” 

Meeting Regional Healthcare Needs 
The consolidation of services across multiple locations aligns with broader trends in healthcare delivery, including the increasing demand for integrated care networks that enhance access to specialized services. This rebrand is part of a regional healthcare strategy aimed at improving the availability of eye exams and other optometric services to underserved areas in the San Fernando Valley. 

Valley Optometry Eyecare’s commitment to this expansion comes as part of a larger effort to meet the needs of the growing population in suburban communities. The new structure also reflects the increasing importance of efficient, coordinated care networks that serve diverse communities, providing easier access to essential healthcare services, including regular eye exams and specialized treatments. 

A Focus on the Future of Patient Care 
As part of its long-term goals, Valley Optometry Eyecare of Granada Hills plans to continue its focus on advanced care options, including the introduction of tele-optometry services and further integration of patient records across locations. These efforts are designed to provide patients with greater flexibility and convenience while ensuring high standards of care. 

 
“We are committed to evolving with our patients’ needs,” said Dr. Kongsakul. “Our expansion efforts reflect our belief that quality eye care should be accessible, personalized, and integrated across the Valley. By offering coordinated services across our locations, we aim to provide comprehensive care that’s easy for patients to access and rely on.” 

About Valley Optometry Eyecare of Granada Hills 
Valley Optometry Eyecare of Granada Hills is part of a trusted network of optometry practices in the San Fernando Valley. Focused on providing comprehensive and personalized care, the practice offers a full range of optometric services, including eye exams, treatment for complex conditions, pediatric care, and a wide selection of eyewear. As part of a regional network, Valley Optometry Eyecare is committed to delivering the highest quality care to every patient. 

For more information, visit: https://www.valleyoptometryeyecare.com/granada 

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Nissan Announces Further Job Cuts and Factory Reductions as Part of Cost-Saving Strategy
May 15, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
BYAA Collectives Announces 2025 Winners: Celebrating Global Visionary Artists Across Disciplines
May 15, 2025 Ethan Lin
Amaya Custom Cabinets Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in San Antonio’s Luxury Home Market
May 15, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801