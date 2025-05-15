Valley Optometry Eyecare of Granada Hills Enhances Regional Accessibility with Rebrand to Strengthen Integrated Care Network

Granada Hills, CA – May 12, 2025 – Valley Optometry Eyecare of Granada Hills, formerly Hillside Optometry, announces its name change as part of a larger effort to consolidate and expand optometric services in the San Fernando Valley. By aligning with sister locations in Reseda and North Hollywood, the rebrand reflects the growing demand for integrated, accessible, and high-quality optometric care in suburban communities. This strategic move aims to better serve the Valley’s diverse population with streamlined services and a unified approach to patient care.

“We are excited about this rebrand as it allows us to offer a more cohesive and accessible patient experience,” said Dr. Andy Kongsakul, Lead Optometrist at the Granada Hills location. “This change strengthens our ability to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community, and we remain committed to providing exceptional eye care, now with enhanced collaboration and support.”

Expanding Access to Comprehensive Eye Care

The rebranding reflects a commitment to expanding access to essential services such as eye exams, pediatric vision care, and treatment for complex eye conditions. With locations across the Valley, Valley Optometry Eyecare of Granada Hills is better positioned to offer seamless care to patients in need of preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic services.

Valley Optometry Eyecare provides a range of services, including:

Comprehensive eye exams for all ages

Pediatric vision care

Specialty eye exams for conditions such as dry eye, glaucoma, and diabetic eye disease

Contact lens fittings, including specialty lenses

Myopia management and keratoconus treatment

A wide selection of designer eyewear and prescription lenses

A Unified Approach to Optometric Care

As part of its rebranding, Valley Optometry Eyecare of Granada Hills embraces a unified approach to patient care, aligning with the mission of its sister locations in Reseda and North Hollywood. This collaboration allows the practices to share resources, streamline patient services, and improve overall healthcare delivery. The integration of these locations supports the broader goal of providing comprehensive, patient-centered care throughout the Valley.

“We believe in a holistic, integrated approach to eye care that benefits patients by offering greater access and continuity,” Dr. Kongsakul added. “Whether patients visit us in Granada Hills, Reseda, or North Hollywood, they’ll experience the same high-quality, personalized care.”

Meeting Regional Healthcare Needs

The consolidation of services across multiple locations aligns with broader trends in healthcare delivery, including the increasing demand for integrated care networks that enhance access to specialized services. This rebrand is part of a regional healthcare strategy aimed at improving the availability of eye exams and other optometric services to underserved areas in the San Fernando Valley.

Valley Optometry Eyecare’s commitment to this expansion comes as part of a larger effort to meet the needs of the growing population in suburban communities. The new structure also reflects the increasing importance of efficient, coordinated care networks that serve diverse communities, providing easier access to essential healthcare services, including regular eye exams and specialized treatments.

A Focus on the Future of Patient Care

As part of its long-term goals, Valley Optometry Eyecare of Granada Hills plans to continue its focus on advanced care options, including the introduction of tele-optometry services and further integration of patient records across locations. These efforts are designed to provide patients with greater flexibility and convenience while ensuring high standards of care.



“We are committed to evolving with our patients’ needs,” said Dr. Kongsakul. “Our expansion efforts reflect our belief that quality eye care should be accessible, personalized, and integrated across the Valley. By offering coordinated services across our locations, we aim to provide comprehensive care that’s easy for patients to access and rely on.”

About Valley Optometry Eyecare of Granada Hills

Valley Optometry Eyecare of Granada Hills is part of a trusted network of optometry practices in the San Fernando Valley. Focused on providing comprehensive and personalized care, the practice offers a full range of optometric services, including eye exams, treatment for complex conditions, pediatric care, and a wide selection of eyewear. As part of a regional network, Valley Optometry Eyecare is committed to delivering the highest quality care to every patient.

For more information, visit: https://www.valleyoptometryeyecare.com/granada