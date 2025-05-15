Shiraz Kitchen & Wine Bar Announces Continued Culinary Recognition and Expanded Offerings

A Culinary Story Rooted in Heritage and Hospitality

Shiraz Kitchen & Wine Bar began not as a concept, but as a reflection of a lived experience—an intersection of culture, memory, and a passion for connection through food. At the heart of it is Reza Parhizkaran, a restaurateur who carries his Iranian heritage into every plate served. What started with family recipes, nurtured in kitchens half a world away, has grown into an elegant dining experience in New York.

The two locations—one tucked into the Westchester suburbs in White Plains, and the other in the urban mosaic of Chelsea—share a core philosophy: to offer a space where food speaks across generations. It’s in the lamb stew that echoes his mother’s cooking, in the nuanced saffron that threads through a rice dish, and in the clean pour of biodynamic wine that sets the tone for an evening.

Recognition That Reflects a Deeper Craft

Recognition from institutions like the MICHELIN Guide is no small feat. Shiraz Kitchen & Wine Bar has been named a Bib Gourmand recipient for three consecutive years—2020, 2021, and 2022. This designation honors not just the quality of food but the balance between excellence and value. For Reza, it’s confirmation that thoughtful, honest cooking can find its place among the most acclaimed tables, without sacrificing approachability.

The New York Times further underscored Shiraz’s appeal, awarding it a “Very Good” rating and noting its layered flavors and commitment to authenticity. But the team remains clear-eyed. Awards are welcome, yet never the destination. They’re signals that the intention behind every dish is being felt and understood by guests and critics alike.

Dining That Invites Curiosity and Comfort

While many restaurants build menus for consistency, Shiraz Kitchen & Wine Bar constructs its offerings to evolve. Persian staples—like ghormeh sabzi or kabobs with sumac—share space with dishes that introduce Mediterranean influences. A delicate balance of herbs and textures characterizes most plates, but nothing overshadows the ingredients themselves.

The Chelsea location captures this culinary dialect in an urban tone—minimalist interiors, intimate lighting, and an atmosphere designed for conversation. In White Plains, the space is broader, and the offerings slightly more experimental.

One notable addition is a sushi bar, introduced at the White Plains location. Unexpected at a Persian-Mediterranean restaurant, it quickly gained attention, praised locally for its freshness and precision. Reza describes it as an extension of his belief in quality without boundaries—“We didn’t add sushi to follow trends,” he says. “We added it because we found a way to do it right.”

An Emphasis on Wine: Carefully Chosen, Naturally Made

Wine is more than an afterthought at Shiraz Kitchen—it’s integral. The list spans 175 labels from small vineyards and established producers alike, with a sharp focus on organic and biodynamic practices. These are wines that express origin and personality—minerality from Loire, ripe reds from Lebanon, clean, skin-contact whites from Georgia.

For guests unsure where to begin, the bar offers 25 wines by the glass. This flexibility supports exploration and allows pairings to shift throughout the meal. Staff are trained to guide gently, not prescriptively, and the wine culture at Shiraz encourages discovery over hierarchy.

In both locations, wine serves as a quiet thread that ties the experience together. It’s never there to overpower the food, but to meet it—sometimes in contrast, often in harmony.

Spaces That Mirror the Soul of the Food

Dining at Shiraz Kitchen is not meant to be rushed. There’s a kind of rhythm to the way service unfolds—deliberate, respectful of the guest’s pace, and tuned to the energy of the room. Music plays softly in the background, and the lighting is designed to soften moments rather than spotlight them.

Décor draws subtle cues from Persian design—tilework, warm wood tones, and clean lines that invite rather than demand attention. The idea is not to transport guests but to welcome them, offering an experience grounded in comfort, depth, and dignity.

What often draws patrons back isn’t just a favorite dish or a wine pairing, but the sense of being remembered. Regulars are greeted with familiarity, and newcomers are welcomed as part of the same community.

Resilience Woven Into Every Service

Running a restaurant that spans cultures and boroughs, especially in recent years, has tested even the most established operators. Shiraz Kitchen & Wine Bar weathered these challenges by returning to its core values: hospitality, quality, and adaptability. Through pandemic closures, changing dining habits, and supply chain hurdles, the restaurant found ways to stay close to its customers and remain relevant in a shifting landscape.

The expansion into White Plains during this time was not just a business decision—it was an act of optimism. The response from the community validated that risk, and the second location now stands as a counterpart to the original vision.

The Philosophy That Guides the Table

A quote by the 13th-century poet Rumi—“Wherever you are, and whatever you do, be in love”—serves as a quiet mantra for Shiraz Kitchen. Reza keeps it close, not as a slogan, but as a reminder of intention. Love, in this case, is expressed through food, service, and the atmosphere that holds both.

Guests may not know the origins of each ingredient, or the effort it took to source that orange blossom water or that perfect cut of lamb. But they feel the result. And that, more than anything, is what Reza hopes they carry with them.

About Shiraz Kitchen & Wine Bar

Shiraz Kitchen & Wine Bar is a Persian-Mediterranean restaurant founded by Reza Parhizkaran, with locations in Chelsea, New York City, and White Plains, Westchester. Recognized by the MICHELIN Guide and The New York Times, Shiraz Kitchen blends traditional recipes with modern presentation and global influence. The restaurant features an extensive wine program centered on biodynamic labels and is committed to offering a thoughtful, high-quality dining experience in an inviting setting.

