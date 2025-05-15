DOGE Engineer’s Computer Infected by Malware, Leaked Data Exposed Online

The controversies surrounding the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continue as a software engineer becomes the latest victim of a data breach. A report from Dropsite News (via ArsTechnica) revealed that a DOGE software engineer’s computer was infected by info-stealing malware. The affected engineer, Kyle Schutt, is not only a staff member at DOGE but also works for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

According to the report, Schutt previously had access to a core financial management system at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which he was evaluating while working with DOGE. It is suspected that Schutt had exposure to sensitive FEMA data, which pertains to the security of civilian federal networks and the United States’ critical infrastructure.

The bad actors behind the malware attack were able to access Schutt’s computer, and the stolen data was subsequently leaked online through a “stealer logs” database. Schutt’s credentials were shared multiple times, with the first occurrence happening in 2023. The report also stated that Schutt appeared in 51 data breaches since the infection, though there’s no indication that his files were fully compromised.

DOGE Staffer Controversies Continue

This latest incident adds to the list of controversies surrounding DOGE. In its early days, the agency faced significant scrutiny, including the case of a 19-year-old intern who was fired from a previous job for leaking company secrets, but still found employment with DOGE under Elon Musk’s leadership. Another controversy involved Marko Elez, a former DOGE staff member who resigned after his past online racist posts were exposed.

Of course, Elon Musk himself has also faced heavy scrutiny for his work with DOGE. Musk and the department were criticized for publishing misleading claims on their website, including an assertion that they saved $8 billion—when in reality, it was only $8 million, as revealed in their “wall of receipts.”

What The Author Thinks This latest data breach underscores the growing need for DOGE to take stronger action on both security and ethical issues. The fact that a key staff member working with critical infrastructure data was compromised by malware raises serious questions about the organization’s ability to protect sensitive information. With multiple controversies already surrounding DOGE, it’s clear that there’s a need for more oversight and accountability, especially when dealing with national security-related data. Elon Musk and DOGE should not only address internal security flaws but also take a hard look at the ethical standards that guide their hiring practices and corporate conduct.

