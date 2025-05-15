Crowned With Purpose: How Dr. Kanema Clark Is Leading with Faith, Family & Functional Health

Redefining Success Through Purpose and Passion

Dr. Kanema Clark’s journey is a remarkable blend of faith, family, and professional dedication. As a board-certified chiropractor, Co-founder of Breakthrough Health Centers, and the visionary behind The Avoda Project, she leads a life defined not just by achievement, but by purpose. A wife, a mother of five and a community advocate, Dr. Clark is reshaping the narrative of what it means to have harmony in business, motherhood, and mission. Through her platform, she emphasizes that true success isn’t about doing less, but doing what matters most.

Her story is one of bold reinvention: from a devoted mother to a trailblazing CEO, from a patient advocate to a global missionary. As the reigning Mrs. Jamaica International 2025, Dr. Clark carries her crown with a mission far beyond beauty; it is a symbol of her commitment to faith, family, and freedom. For Dr. Clark, the crown is not a title, but a testimony—a powerful reminder that one can be both bold and faithful, ambitious and authentic.

Championing Health Freedom and Humanitarian Service

Through her chiropractic practice, Breakthrough Health Centers, Dr. Clark delivers results-driven care that goes beyond the clinical. Alongside her husband and business partner, Dr. Drew Montez Clark, she operates two wellness centers that are known not just for their high-quality care but for the heart with which they serve. Breakthrough Health Centers has an expertise in Chiropractic Biophysics and neurological upper cervical chiropractic care, serving their patients with both proficiency and compassion.

Dr. Clark is not only focused on healthcare, but she is also deeply committed to advocacy. As the founder of The Avoda Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to medical and religious freedoms, she actively engages in philanthropic initiatives that support underserved communities and advocate for life. Her contributions to organizations such as Women’s Center of SWFL, Be The Light, ACE, Soles for Souls, and others, exemplify her dedication to social causes. The Avoda Project’s reach extends beyond the U.S. borders, organizing mission trips and providing medical care to those in need worldwide.

A Legacy Built on Faith, Family, and Freedom

What makes Dr. Clark’s story truly unique is her ability to balance her demanding professional life with her roles as a wife and mother. Her deep faith serves as the cornerstone of her personal and professional endeavors. She has made it her mission to empower women—particularly mothers and entrepreneurs—by demonstrating that it’s possible to excel in both business and family life without compromise. Dr. Clark believes that every woman can live a life that is both high-impact and holy, combining leadership and love without having to choose one over the other.

“My crown doesn’t define me—my calling does,” Dr. Clark states. This statement captures her essence as a leader who prioritizes purpose over accolades. Whether she’s caring for patients at Breakthrough Health Centers, formulating health supplements through Breakthrough Essentials, or preparing for international pageant stages, Dr. Clark’s mission is clear: to equip others for breakthrough.

Her belief in the importance of aligning personal values with professional pursuits resonates strongly within the modern entrepreneurial landscape. Dr. Clark’s dedication to health freedom, family values, and faith-based service challenges the conventional norms of leadership, proving that true success comes from living authentically.

Faith-Led Entrepreneurship: Building Businesses with a Purpose

Dr. Clark’s ventures are not driven by profit alone but by a commitment to improving lives. Breakthrough Health Centers, Breakthrough Essentials, and The Avoda Project are all extensions of her passion for holistic wellness, spiritual health, and social justice. By integrating these elements into her businesses, Dr. Clark sets a new standard for what it means to be a leader in the health and wellness space.

Breakthrough Essentials, the supplement line developed by Dr. Clark, offers high-quality, patient-tested products designed to support functional health and well-being. Through Breakthrough Health Centers and her nonprofit initiatives, Dr. Clark uses her platform to not only heal but to educate and empower others, particularly underserved communities, to take charge of their health and their future.

“True success is not measured by titles or accolades,” Dr. Clark reflects, “but by the lives you touch and the change you create. Every day, I strive to make a breakthrough, both for myself and for those I serve.”

A Bold Vision for the Future

As Dr. Clark prepares for the upcoming Mrs. International competition, she continues to advocate for a world where faith, family, and functional health are at the forefront of every conversation. Her mission is clear: to use her voice and platform to advance health freedom, empower women, and promote the values of life and family on a global stage.

For Dr. Clark, the Mrs. Jamaica International title is not the culmination of her work, but a stepping stone toward a broader, more impactful reach. It is a testament to her unwavering commitment to lead with grace and purpose, advocating for the next generation of women to embrace their true calling without compromise.

“My mission is bigger than any title I hold,” Dr. Clark affirms. “It’s about living out the purpose God has called me to, and empowering others to do the same.”

About Breakthrough Health Centers and The Avoda Project

Breakthrough Health Centers, co-founded by Dr. Kanema Clark and her husband, Dr. Drew Montez Clark, provides specific neurological chiropractic care, focusing on upper cervical health and neurological wellness. With two locations in Southwest Florida, the centers aim to transform the lives of their patients through cutting-edge care and compassionate service.

The Avoda Project, founded by Dr. Kanema Clark, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting medical and religious freedoms, supporting underserved communities, and advocating for the strength of the nuclear family. Through mission trips, partnerships, and philanthropic efforts, The Avoda Project seeks to make a lasting impact on both local and global communities.

