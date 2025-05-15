AML Watcher Expands to MENA Region with Office in Dubai

AML Watcher, the industry-leading AML risk screening platform powered by proprietary data, has officially expanded to the MENA (Middle East North Africa) region with the opening of its new office in the United Arab Emirates. This strategic move marks a new chapter in AML Watcher’s mission to empower businesses with powerful, compliant, and localized AML solutions.

The expansion comes at a pivotal time. On February 23, 2024, the UAE was officially removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, having made significant progress reinforcing its AML compliance regulations and enforcement actions. During the grey-list period, regulatory scrutiny led to financial institutions. It designated non-financial businesses to strengthen their AML programs and adopt more data-driven tools for effective compliance with AML Laws.

To support this growing demand, AML Watcher brings its proprietary data-powered screening technology to the region. Its advanced labelling and name-matching algorithms enable organizations to assess risk precisely, reduce false positives, and enhance due diligence efficiency.

AML Watcher also offers AI-powered transaction monitoring, designed to detect suspicious activities more accurately in real time. The system identifies unusual patterns by analyzing vast volumes of transactional data and flags potential risks that traditional methods may miss. This proactive approach not only reduces false positives but also enables faster, more informed compliance decisions.

“Our new Dubai office enhances collaboration with local partners to deliver tailored compliance solutions. AML Watcher’s proprietary data layer, featuring advanced labeling and name-matching algorithms, ensures accurate screening for businesses facing complex AML challenges in the MENA region.”

Maryam Ehsan, Head of Business Development in the MENA Region

Businesses across MENA often face the dual challenge of achieving international compliance while expanding their operations globally. AML Watcher addresses this need with a data layer aligned to global AML standards and enriched by regulatory experts. The platform supports a comprehensive suite of screening services, including checks for politically exposed persons (PEPs), sanctions, adverse media, regulatory warnings, and enforcement actions, ensuring robust risk filtering and proactive compliance.

About Us:

AML Watcher is revolutionizing AML compliance by returning efficiency and effectiveness to screening processes. Our platform has supported over 10,000 businesses, saved $25 million in compliance costs, and reduced screening expenses by 50%—all made possible by our proprietary AML database.

Whether scanning a single entity or analyzing millions, we deliver fast, scalable insights with unmatched global coverage and expertise in 80+ languages. Built from the ground up to solve the inefficiencies plaguing legacy AML systems, AML Watcher automates 90% of AML tasks, streamlining operations for compliance teams.

Backed by the innovation powerhouse Programmers Force, with over 1,000 experts and a decade of RegTech experience, AML Watcher is committed to building a smarter, faster, and more transparent future for AML compliance.