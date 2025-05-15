Wooask Technology to Launch AI Translator A9 with ChatGPT Integration on Kickstarter

Wooask is thrilled to announce the launch of the revolutionary AI Translator A9 on Kickstarter on 15th May,2025, setting a new standard in language translation technology. This groundbreaking device integrates ChatGPT for intelligent voice interaction and offers an array of features that redefine what a translator can

﻿

The A9 can be used independently without extra APP. the A9 offers enhanced flexibility with Wi – Fi + 4G connectivity and SIM card support. Seamlessly switch between networks depending on availability, ensuring you’re always connected, whether you’re in a remote locale with no Wi – Fi or traveling overseas. Just insert a SIM card to access the 4G network and stay online for translations, voice calls, text messaging, and more.

The device features an integrated touchscreen interface that enables standalone operation without requiring a smartphone or external app. Users can navigate the system, input text, and view translation results directly on the screen, streamlining the user experience.

Powered by ChatGPT, the A9 takes intelligent voice interaction to new heights. It’s not just a translator; it’s a personal virtual assistant.

The A9 supports voice calling and text messaging, expanding its functionality beyond translation to include essential communication features. Additionally, its hotspot sharing capability allows users to share the device’s 4G connection with other devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops, providing internet access in areas with limited connectivity.

Equipped with a built – in HD camera, the A9 introduces a revolutionary photo translation feature. Point the camera at text on signs, menus, or documents, and instantly get accurate translations, helping users navigate foreign environments with confidence.

For seamless communication, the A9 supports real – time bidirectional translation, allowing two people to engage in fluent multilingual conversations. Whether it’s for business negotiations, travel adventures, or daily interactions, translations are delivered instantly through the earbuds, ensuring smooth and natural communication.

When connected to Wi – Fi or using mobile data, the A9’s lightning – fast online translation service covers 144 languages and accents, guaranteeing seamless communication across the globe. And for those times when you’re offline, the device supports translation in 16 widely spoken languages

The A9 offers both in-ear and speaker translation modes to accommodate different usage scenarios. In-ear mode delivers discreet, personal translations suitable for private conversations, while speaker mode provides audible translations designed for clarity in louder or shared environments.

At the heart of the A9 is a powerful Qualcomm quad – core chipset, which drives its translation capabilities, ensuring both speed and stability. With translation speeds of under 0.5 seconds and an impressive 98% accuracy rate, the A9 operates efficiently while maintaining low power consumption, offering a seamless and reliable translation experience.

With its 4G + Wi – Fi connectivity, voice calls, text messaging, ChatGPT voice assistance, real – time online/offline voice translation, photo translation, and entertainment features, the A9 ensures users can stay connected, communicate effortlessly, and break down language barriers with ease.

Get ready to embrace the future of seamless communication and translation with the AI Translator A9. With an MSRP of $399, users can enjoy a special limited – time offer of 40% off during our Kickstarter campaign. Know more here.

About Wooask

Established in 2015, WOOASK TECHNOLOGY specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of intelligent voice translation software and hardware. Over the years, Wooask has grown into a trusted and globally recognized brand in AI translation, offering a diverse range of products including handheld translators, translation earbuds, AI voice recorders, and video conference translation systems. For more information, please visit www.wooask.com.

Contact info

pr@wooask.com

Source: Wooask Technology