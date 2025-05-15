Nintendo Switch 2 Can Pause Charging at 90% to Extend Battery Life

The Nintendo Switch 2 will introduce a new software feature designed to help the console’s battery last longer over its lifetime. As with all electronic devices, the battery in the Switch 2 will naturally degrade over time. One way to slow this process is by avoiding fully charging the device every day.

This new feature, called “Stop Charging Around 90%,” can be found in the System Settings. When enabled, it slows down the charging speed as the battery nears full capacity and stops charging until the battery drops to a certain level.

We’ve seen similar battery management features on smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets in recent years. For example, Apple offers a Charge Limit feature on modern iPhones, allowing users to limit the battery charge to 80% to reduce battery wear.

On the Switch 2, this feature can be turned off when extra battery life is needed, such as when you’re planning to take the console on a trip.

How It Benefits Frequent Dock Users

For many, the Switch 2 will be used as a home console, staying in the charging dock for long periods. In these cases, keeping the charging feature active makes sense, as it will help preserve the long-term health of the device’s battery.

The battery life on the Switch 2 has already been a challenge, with Nintendo estimating between two and six and a half hours of usage on the new console. The original Switch also had similar battery life, though later models improved it to up to nine hours.

Nintendo has acknowledged that the original Switch experiences significant battery degradation after about 800 charge cycles, with the system’s battery life dropping to 80% of its original capacity.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to be released on June 5, and will cost $449.99 in the U.S. Preorders are already open, but many retailers have already sold out of stock.

Author’s Opinion Nintendo’s new feature to limit charging at 90% is a smart decision for those who plan to use the Switch 2 primarily as a home console. By helping to preserve battery health, Nintendo is ensuring that users get the most out of their device over time. However, it’s important to see how much of an impact this feature will truly have in the long run, especially with battery life already being a point of concern for previous Switch models. It’s a step in the right direction, but the real test will be how well the battery performs over years of use.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

