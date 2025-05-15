DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Newsbreak Technology

Nintendo Switch 2 Can Pause Charging at 90% to Extend Battery Life

ByHilary Ong

May 15, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2 Can Pause Charging at 90% to Extend Battery Life

The Nintendo Switch 2 will introduce a new software feature designed to help the console’s battery last longer over its lifetime. As with all electronic devices, the battery in the Switch 2 will naturally degrade over time. One way to slow this process is by avoiding fully charging the device every day.

This new feature, called “Stop Charging Around 90%,” can be found in the System Settings. When enabled, it slows down the charging speed as the battery nears full capacity and stops charging until the battery drops to a certain level.

We’ve seen similar battery management features on smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets in recent years. For example, Apple offers a Charge Limit feature on modern iPhones, allowing users to limit the battery charge to 80% to reduce battery wear.

On the Switch 2, this feature can be turned off when extra battery life is needed, such as when you’re planning to take the console on a trip.

How It Benefits Frequent Dock Users

For many, the Switch 2 will be used as a home console, staying in the charging dock for long periods. In these cases, keeping the charging feature active makes sense, as it will help preserve the long-term health of the device’s battery.

The battery life on the Switch 2 has already been a challenge, with Nintendo estimating between two and six and a half hours of usage on the new console. The original Switch also had similar battery life, though later models improved it to up to nine hours.

Nintendo has acknowledged that the original Switch experiences significant battery degradation after about 800 charge cycles, with the system’s battery life dropping to 80% of its original capacity.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to be released on June 5, and will cost $449.99 in the U.S. Preorders are already open, but many retailers have already sold out of stock.

Author’s Opinion

Nintendo’s new feature to limit charging at 90% is a smart decision for those who plan to use the Switch 2 primarily as a home console. By helping to preserve battery health, Nintendo is ensuring that users get the most out of their device over time. However, it’s important to see how much of an impact this feature will truly have in the long run, especially with battery life already being a point of concern for previous Switch models. It’s a step in the right direction, but the real test will be how well the battery performs over years of use.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Edmonton, AB Chiropractic Clinic Celebrates Over 30 Years of Drug-Free Pain Relief For Patients
May 15, 2025 Ethan Lin
Wooask Technology to Launch AI Translator A9 with ChatGPT Integration on Kickstarter
May 15, 2025 Ethan Lin
AML Watcher Expands to MENA Region with Office in Dubai
May 15, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801