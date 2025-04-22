Nintendo Announces Switch 2 Preorders for April 24, Cites Potential Price Hikes

Mark your calendars for next Thursday, April 24, as Nintendo will finally begin taking preorders for the highly anticipated Switch 2 after delays caused by tariff-related uncertainties. The good news for gamers is that the handheld console will still be priced at $449.99, despite concerns that tariffs could force Nintendo to increase prices.

While there were fears that the “reciprocal tariffs” imposed by President Trump on countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, and China—where the Switch hardware is manufactured—might push prices up, Nintendo confirmed that the Switch 2 will be offered at the originally announced price. The Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will remain at $499.99, and pricing for both the physical and digital versions of Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) will also stay the same at launch.

Price Increases for Switch 2 Accessories

However, there’s a catch: Nintendo is preparing to increase prices on certain Switch 2 accessories due to “changes in market conditions,” which indicates that tariffs will have some impact on the console’s accessories. Other product price adjustments may occur in the future, depending on market dynamics.

Here’s a look at the upcoming price hikes for accessories:

Joy-Con 2 controllers: $94.99 (up from $89.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84.99 (up from $79.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54.99 (up from $49.99)

Switch 2 Dock: $119.99 (up from $109.99)

While President Trump temporarily delayed reciprocal tariffs on Vietnam and Cambodia, a 10% tariff still applies to these countries. Chinese imports face a hefty 145% tariff, which includes video game consoles, further complicating pricing for Nintendo.

Preorders and Stockpile Strategy

Both Best Buy and GameStop have confirmed that preorders for the Switch 2 will begin on April 24. Nintendo’s press release didn’t mention the invite system for longtime fans, but the page to sign up for that is still live. The first invites are expected to roll out on May 8, so be sure to stay tuned for further updates.

Bloomberg reported that Nintendo has built up a stockpile of Switch 2 consoles in the U.S. to offset the tariffs, but the future pricing could fluctuate based on how trade tensions evolve or if any trade deals are reached.

What The Author Thinks While it’s reassuring that Nintendo is maintaining the initial pricing for the Switch 2, the inevitable price hikes on accessories could deter some consumers. It seems like a short-term win, but if the trade tensions escalate or tariffs increase, Nintendo might struggle to maintain its affordability, potentially alienating a section of its fanbase. If the situation worsens, this could hurt the Switch 2’s long-term market share, especially when competing consoles remain unaffected by tariff-related price hikes.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

