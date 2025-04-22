Meta Disables Apple Intelligence Features on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads

Meta has finally implemented Apple Intelligence features on a system-level basis due to guidance within its iOS applications, such as Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. This ruling is a major turn in the balance of power between the two tech behemoths. Now, developers have the option to step around these features for their applications. Interestingly, at the moment none of the Apple Intelligence functionalities are being supported by Meta, which has left many scratching their heads across the industry.

Apple Intelligence Features—particularly the Writing Tools—make exploring easier than ever. They assist you with various activities such as proofreading, rewriting, and summarizing text. These tools were week one on Meta’s apps when Apple Intelligence rolled out. Users would mostly use them by long pressing such items in the system-provided text field on compatible iPhones and iPads. Yet, writing tools are too now disabled by Meta along with features such as Genmoji and Memoji.

Meta and Apple’s Failed Collaboration

Meta and Apple were in talks earlier this year about a merger. They hoped to combine Meta’s Llama with Apple Intelligence to create smart iPhones. When push came to shove, they did not support the Apple Intelligence features. Coverage suggests that this collaboration was terminated last year after Apple grew alarmed over Meta’s privacy behavior. Apple was reportedly concerned that these practices were not strict enough to satisfy its rigorous internal requirements for user data protection.

According to industry observers, perhaps the biggest news of all was the announcement that Apple signed an AI collaboration agreement with OpenAI. They add that Apple has shown interest in Google’s Gemini for long-term cooperation. This pivot indicates that Apple is seeking new partnerships to strengthen its AI offerings, moving away from reliance on Meta.

Because of this backdoor dealing, Meta’s users will continue to suffer. Or they could lose the writing improvements that used to increase their social media engagement. This decision goes further than directly affecting individual users. It casts a spotlight on the intensifying pressure from tech firms against each other over privacy practices and data use.

Author’s Opinion Meta’s decision to block Apple Intelligence features highlights the growing tensions between major tech companies over privacy and data use. While the decision may hurt Meta’s users, it reflects a broader struggle in the tech industry over how to balance privacy concerns with innovation. As Apple seeks new AI partnerships, Meta risks isolating itself from key advancements in the AI space, which could have long-term consequences for both its users and its competitive edge.

