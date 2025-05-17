Willoughby Coaching Announces New Approach to Midlife Reinvention for Women Over 40 with Transformational Coaching

A Bold New Approach to Midlife Reinvention

Willoughby Coaching LLC, founded by Sue Willoughby, is transforming the way women over 40 approach midlife. With her unique coaching methodology, Sue challenges the conventional narrative that midlife is a crisis and reframes it as a powerful turning point. Through her approach, Sue helps women regain control of their lives and embrace a future filled with purpose, calm, and clarity.

For over two decades, Sue has been helping women break free from outdated roles and exhausting societal expectations. Her coaching is more than just guidance—it is a movement that empowers women to live with unshakable confidence. As many women walk away from burnout, perfectionism, and self-doubt, Sue offers the tools and support they need to rebuild their lives from the inside out.

Why Willoughby Coaching Stands Out

What sets Willoughby Coaching apart is Sue’s deeply grounded and non-superficial approach to transformation. Unlike typical coaching programs that focus on quick fixes or motivational slogans, Sue’s method integrates equanimity, somatic wisdom, and the healing power of horses to unlock deep emotional breakthroughs.

Her equine-assisted coaching is at the heart of her practice, providing a profound and often life-changing experience. Horses, as intuitive and non-verbal animals, mirror a client’s energy, emotional state, and leadership qualities, allowing for immediate feedback that is both raw and revealing. “Horses don’t lie,” says Sue. “They reflect your true essence—they help you see what’s beneath the surface.”

This form of coaching doesn’t just inspire—it facilitates real change, helping women confront their challenges and transform their emotional landscapes. By combining equine-assisted coaching with emotional resilience training, Sue ensures her clients create sustainable and profound changes that go beyond temporary solutions.

From “Is This All There Is?” to Inner Power

Many women reaching midlife often grapple with the question, “Is this all there is?” This existential question is common among high-functioning women who have spent years prioritizing others—careers, family, relationships—while neglecting their own needs and desires. Sue’s coaching helps these women reclaim their personal power and reframe this doubt as an opportunity for growth.

Through her membership community, STAY Unshakable, Sue provides intimate coaching experiences and transformational retreats that foster a deep sense of self-connection and fulfillment. “Midlife isn’t the end of the road—it’s the moment you finally get to take the wheel,” Sue affirms. Her coaching methodology empowers women to live authentically and stop abandoning themselves in pursuit of others’ expectations.

The Equine Advantage: Horses as Coaches

At the core of Willoughby Coaching is Sue’s equine-assisted coaching approach. This method is distinct from traditional coaching, as it focuses on working with horses—not just riding them, but engaging them as mirrors of one’s emotions and leadership qualities. When women partner with horses in coaching sessions, they experience a powerful shift that helps them reconnect with their inner wisdom and emotional balance.

Sue explains, “Horses help women access clarity, regulate their nervous systems, and re-establish an embodied sense of self that our fast-paced, disconnected world often suppresses.” The experience with horses is profound, and many clients describe it as transformative. Horses reflect the truth of who you are—not the version you present to the world. This authenticity is where true healing happens.

A Growing Global Movement for Emotional Freedom

Sue’s impact goes beyond one-on-one coaching. Through her podcasts, A Life Worth Being and The Air Is Free, she engages a global audience, exploring midlife reinvention, emotional resilience, and radical authenticity. As the voice of a growing movement of women who are rejecting societal pressures to be “good girls” and people-pleasers, Sue offers a safe space for women to explore and embrace their true selves.

Additionally, Sue is preparing to release two forthcoming books: The Art of Equanimity©, which offers strategies for emotional mastery, and Fck Your Bucket List©*, a candid and irreverent guide to living fully in the present rather than waiting for “someday.”

Breaking Free From the “Good Girl” Script

Sue’s personal story is a testament to the transformative power of healing and reinvention. Growing up with a single alcoholic parent, Sue faced significant challenges, including low self-esteem and a battle with suicidal thoughts. But instead of allowing these struggles to define her, Sue rebuilt her life—moving across the country, earning a degree, building a successful corporate career, and eventually becoming a real estate investor.

Sue found healing through her connection with horses, which became both her sanctuary and her catalyst for transformation. Her journey led her to become a certified equine-assisted coach, ultimately founding Willoughby Coaching—a business founded on the principles of truth, trust, and deep transformation.

About Willoughby Coaching LLC

Willoughby Coaching LLC, founded by Sue Willoughby, provides a holistic and transformative coaching experience designed for women over 40. With a unique focus on equine-assisted coaching, emotional resilience, and self-leadership, Willoughby Coaching empowers women to break free from limiting societal roles and create a life that is truly their own.

Sue’s work helps women find emotional resilience, reclaim their purpose, and cultivate an unshakable sense of self. Through her coaching, retreats, and membership communities, Sue’s clients don’t just survive—they thrive.

