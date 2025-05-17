Spanish the Fun Way Academy: Revolutionizing Language Learning for Kids Worldwide

Introduction to Spanish the Fun Way Academy

In today’s interconnected world, learning Spanish has never been more valuable, and Spanish the Fun Way Academy is leading the charge in making Spanish language education both enjoyable and accessible to children globally. The academy, founded by Susana Lezcano, offers online classes for children ranging from preschool to high school, ensuring that every learner, regardless of their background or age, has an opportunity to master Spanish in a fun, interactive, and educational environment.

A Global Vision for Spanish Learning

At Spanish the Fun Way Academy, the focus is on teaching Global Spanish—a neutral version of the language that is understood worldwide. This approach avoids regional dialects, ensuring that students can communicate effectively with Spanish speakers across the globe. From vocabulary and grammar to conversational skills, each lesson is designed to be engaging and adaptable, making the language accessible to learners from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

The curriculum is built around the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), catering to all proficiency levels, from A1 to C2. This ensures that whether a child is just beginning their Spanish journey or looking to refine their skills, there’s a class suited to their needs. The academy also provides ESL-friendly lessons, making Spanish learning possible for children from all language backgrounds.

Expertise Behind the Curriculum

Spanish the Fun Way Academy stands out not only for its engaging and interactive curriculum but also for the quality of its teachers. Each class is taught by certified native Spanish-speaking educators who bring with them not only language proficiency but also a passion for teaching. With over 10 years of experience teaching children online, the academy’s educators are trained to create a dynamic learning environment that captivates students’ attention and keeps them motivated.

“Our mission is to create a space where children don’t just learn Spanish—they fall in love with it,” said Susana Lezcano, the academy’s founder. “From a very young age, I fell in love with the beauty of the Spanish language. Teaching Spanish isn’t just my job—it’s my calling. I wanted to create a space where children could learn Spanish in a way that’s fun, interactive, and globally relevant.”

A Track Record of Success

Since its inception, Spanish the Fun Way Academy has grown exponentially, with over 5,000 students worldwide. In just one year on the Outschool platform, Susana was fully booked, teaching eight hours a day, a clear testament to the effectiveness and popularity of the academy’s methods. The academy’s success has continued, with more than 1,500 active learners and a proven revenue growth of 2x annually. Its commitment to excellence is reflected in its 4.8-star reviews and high customer retention rate—80% of revenue comes from repeat customers.

“Spanish the Fun Way isn’t just about learning a language, it’s about creating global citizens,” said Susana. “We want our students to feel empowered to communicate, not just with other Spanish speakers, but with the world.”

Why Parents Choose Spanish the Fun Way

Parents are drawn to Spanish the Fun Way Academy not only for its expert teachers but also for the academy’s commitment to creating personalized learning experiences for each child. Every lesson is tailored to meet the individual needs of students, with regular updates provided to parents about their child’s progress. The academy’s flexible scheduling across various time zones ensures that families around the world have access to high-quality education.

“Our teachers go the extra mile by messaging parents after each class to share their child’s progress and achievements,” Susana added. “We prioritize building relationships with our students and their families to create an environment of trust and engagement.”

Student Success Stories

One of the most touching stories of student success comes from Pedro, a young learner from Hong Kong. “Spanish is easier to learn, and I’ll be able to talk to more people because it’s the official language of 20 countries!” said Pedro, highlighting how even young learners are recognizing the immense value of learning Spanish in today’s globalized world.

Exclusive Offers to Get Started

Spanish the Fun Way Academy is offering several exclusive deals to help new students get started on their Spanish-learning journey. First-time users can save $20 on their first Outschool class with the code SPANISH20. Other offers include a $5 discount on any class using the code THEFUNWAY5, and a $14 weekday discount with the code THEFUN14. Families can also refer a friend to receive $10 off their next class.

A Future-Focused Academy

Looking ahead, Spanish the Fun Way Academy plans to expand even further, with aspirations for a physical academy in California and the development of more innovative resources like children’s books designed to make Spanish learning even more enjoyable. With over 90 countries represented in the academy’s student body, Spanish the Fun Way Academy is not just teaching a language—it’s fostering cross-cultural connections that will last a lifetime.

About Spanish the Fun Way Academy

Founded by Susana Lezcano, Spanish the Fun Way Academy offers an engaging, interactive Spanish education for children of all ages. With over 10 years of teaching experience, Susana and her team of expert, certified native Spanish teachers provide a flexible, fun, and global approach to learning Spanish. The academy has taught more than 5,000 students worldwide and continues to grow, with a strong focus on accessibility and inclusivity for all learners.

