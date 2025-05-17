Waymo Issues Software Recall for 1,200 Robotaxis Following Minor Collisions

Waymo has issued a recall for 1,200 self-driving vehicles following minor collisions involving gates, chains, and other similar roadway objects. The software update, which was first reported by Reuters, took place late last year according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In the filing, Waymo’s Safety Board decided to conduct the recall to meet its regulatory obligations.

NHTSA opened a preliminary evaluation of Waymo’s automated driving system last May after discovering seven incidents where robotaxis collided with stationary and semi-stationary objects, such as gates and chains, between December 2022 and April 2024. Fortunately, none of the incidents resulted in injury.

Software Update and Impact on Robotaxi Fleet

In November 2024, Waymo rolled out a software update to its fleet, which at the time consisted of 1,200 robotaxis. According to documents filed with NHTSA, this update significantly reduced the chances of similar incidents. Today, Waymo has expanded its fleet to 1,500 commercial robotaxis, operating in cities like Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

The documents reveal that Waymo had ongoing discussions with NHTSA about the comparative risk of autonomous vehicles, and they provided further information on nine additional collisions that occurred between February 2024 and December 2024, all involving barriers like gates and chains.

Waymo has previously issued at least two other recalls. In June 2024, the company recalled its Jaguar I-Pace robotaxis after one vehicle collided with a telephone pole. In February 2024, Waymo issued another recall after two of its robotaxis crashed into the same pickup truck that was being towed by a tow truck.

What The Author Thinks While the software recall and subsequent updates show that Waymo is actively working to address issues with its self-driving vehicles, it’s clear that the company needs to do more to ensure safety. The recurring collisions with stationary objects, especially in low-speed scenarios, highlight potential flaws in the vehicle’s ability to detect obstacles. Waymo must invest in further refining its sensors, algorithms, and overall system design to reduce these incidents and prove that autonomous vehicles can be trusted in real-world conditions.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

