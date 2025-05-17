Elon Musk’s pro-Trump PAC accused of failing to pay swing state petition signers in new lawsuit

Elon Musk’s America PAC is now under legal challenge. It now faces a proposed national class action lawsuit against it filed in a federal court in the program’s home state, Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Our lawsuit claims that the PAC violated its own commitments to swing-state voters. These voters had previously signed a petition supporting the organization’s pro-Trump efforts to reelect Trump in the 2024 general election.

Allegations of Bribery and Broken Promises

Musk, who has allegedly propped up Donald Trump with upwards of $300 million, is back in the news. He has been accused of bribing people associated with the petition drive. At first, he offered $47 per signature and then raised that to $100. In their original “We the People” form, the petition itself was an incredible display of support for the First and Second Amendment.

The America PAC did not immediately return CNN’s request for comment on the lawsuit. They have long touted their promise to pay petition signers who get a legitimate petition thrown out. “We are committed to paying for every legitimate petition signer, which is evidenced by the fact that we have paid tens of millions of dollars to canvassers for their hard work in support of our mission,” an America PAC spokesperson stated.

Three plaintiffs hailing from Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia head the class action lawsuit against Musk’s PAC. They argue that they had all their eggs in the basket of Musk paying, and got nothing in return. Shannon Liss-Riordan, a co-founder of the public interest law firm representing the plaintiffs, explained the weight of this betrayed promise.

“This case is about a broken promise. Elon Musk promised supporters that they would be paid for signing a petition and referring others to do the same,” Liss-Riordan said.

Musk’s Political Influence and Financial Strategy

Musk has a bunch of other controversies on his plate, in addition to the allegations involving the PAC. Perhaps the most unexpected problem is a lawsuit against him by former Twitter employees that started after he bought the platform in 2022. His political activism has only grown since being chosen to head up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) following Trump’s election.

Musk has garnered much attention for his unusual style of campaign financing. His goal was to increase voter turnout by giving away interesting lottery-type prizes. Registered voters in key swing states were entered to win $1 million every day by signing the petition. His advocacy won him a pro-Trump town hall event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. There, he doubled down and unequivocally pledged his continued loyalty to do whatever it takes to advance Trump’s campaign.

As the election season heats up, questions are growing about the America PAC’s operation — and its integrity. The plaintiffs’ frustrations echo those of numerous others who recruited voters to sign the petition but claimed they did not receive full payments for their referrals.

“In communication with numerous others who referred voters to sign the America PAC petition, who are likewise frustrated that they did not receive full payments for their referrals.” – Complaint

The financial strategies behind Musk’s rise have unleashed a new political force. More importantly, they have helped the President prop up his two pet companies, Tesla and SpaceX, by deregulating industries and starving agencies of funding. As he navigates this complex legal landscape, questions remain about how these developments will impact his political ambitions and business interests.

Author’s Opinion The ongoing legal challenges surrounding Musk’s America PAC only add to the complexity of his public persona. While his financial strategies have reshaped certain industries, the lack of transparency in his political endeavors, particularly with the PAC, could undermine trust in his future ventures. As these cases unfold, it will be interesting to see how they affect his standing in both business and politics.

