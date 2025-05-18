YouTube Unveils Weekly Podcast Chart to Compete with Spotify and Apple

In doing so, YouTube has made it official with a new weekly chart of top podcast shows. Setting the stage as a serious competitive challenger to bigger incumbents, including Spotify and Apple. This new feature aims to highlight the most popular podcasts on the platform, tapping into its vast user base and robust content creation environment.

The addition of the new podcast chart is just another example of how YouTube is pursuing its role as a major new player in the podcasting space. Video podcasts, in particular, have become a huge trend and are making their impressive debut at this year’s Upfronts. Creators have been moving into all-audio or primarily-video spaces. YouTube has taken to leveraging its massive platform to court both new podcast audiences and existing ones.

Popular Shows on the New Chart

As of now, the chart features top shows like “The Joe Rogan Experience,” “Kill Tony,” and “Rotten Mango.” These programs are some great examples of the compelling and varied content now offered by the new streaming platforms. The MeidasTouch Podcast, co-founded by Ben Meiselas, is another example of this new trend. MeidasTouch has close to five million YouTube subscribers. With a jaw-dropping consistency of 350 million views per month, it’s leaving a huge footprint in the podcasting world.

Ben Meiselas discussed YouTube’s unique advantages in the podcasting space. He mentioned that the platform offers the most cost-effective cost per mile or cost per thousand impressions when compared with competitors. Meiselas reminded filmmakers though, that YouTube is not a dumping ground for recycled content but rather a truly unique and engaging platform for creatives.

“YouTube just isn’t a place where you drop your content from other sources.” – Ben Meiselas

He further expressed a vision for YouTube, stating, “We want to focus on making YouTube a channel the way people watch cable news.” This suggests a long-term strategic goal to turn YouTube into a one-stop hub for everything from entertaining videos to trusted news.

Video podcasts have invaded every corner of media. Together, these trends are rapidly altering how audiences experience audio content—a fact further underscored by YouTube’s recent entry into this space. The platform’s infrastructure, combined with a diverse creator ecosystem makes it lucrative for those seeking to diversify their audiences.

Author’s Opinion YouTube’s entry into the podcasting market highlights its ability to quickly adapt and leverage its enormous user base. The move toward video podcasts, combined with a new weekly chart of top shows, creates an exciting competitive environment for both existing and emerging creators. It’s clear that YouTube aims to become the central hub for all types of content, including podcasts, and could significantly disrupt the industry.

Featured image credit: PixaHive

