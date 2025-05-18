SpaceX Slashes Price of Starlink Mini Dish to $299 in the US, Limited-Time Offer

If you’ve been eyeing the Starlink Mini dish, now is a great time to purchase. SpaceX is offering a 50% discount, dropping the price to $299.

Typically priced at $599, the Mini dish saw deep discounts on Starlink.com and from official resellers, including Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, starting Thursday.

Best Buy: Starlink Mini $299

Home Depot: Starlink Mini $299

Target: Starlink Mini $299

Walmart: Starlink Mini $295

According to Starlink.com, the discount will be available until Wednesday, May 28, so the deal will extend through Memorial Day weekend.

A New Low for the Starlink Mini Dish Price

While discounts on the Mini dish have appeared before, the price of $299 seems to be a new low in the US. In other markets, SpaceX has even steeper discounts, with prices dropping as low as $165 to attract new subscribers.

The Mini dish is compact enough to fit into a backpack, making it a portable option. It debuted around a year ago, and was highly praised by PCMag for its portability and relatively fast internet speeds, though it lags behind the standard Starlink dish in terms of performance.

Additionally, the Mini model includes a built-in Wi-Fi router, but you’ll need a compatible power supply if you plan to use it on the go, such as for a camping trip.

The Mini Dish discount comes shortly after the launch of a new $40 Mini Router by SpaceX. This router is designed to enhance the Wi-Fi range of the Mini dish, making it a useful addition for users seeking broader coverage.

Although you can buy the $299 Mini Dish directly from Starlink.com, third-party retailers offer potential benefits, such as faster shipping, easier pickup, and simpler return processes if the product doesn’t meet your expectations.

What The Author Thinks The price drop on the Starlink Mini dish is a smart move for SpaceX, especially given the increasing competition in satellite internet services. By offering a more affordable option, Starlink is likely positioning itself as a strong contender in the market, catering to both casual and on-the-go users. While the Mini dish still lags behind the full version in terms of performance, this discount could make it the right fit for those looking for reliable internet in remote locations at an accessible price. The added Mini Router further sweetens the deal, making the overall offer even more appealing.

Featured image credit: DonanimHaber

