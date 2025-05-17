Vórtx Announces Acquisition of Grafeno Pagamentos and Accelerates Expansion in Banking Services

Vórtx, a capital market infratech with over one trillion reais in assets on its platform, announces the incorporation of Grafeno Pagamentos into its ecosystem. This acquisition sets a strategic step in Vórtx’s trajectory and significantly expands the company’s capability to offer Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS) solutions, solidifying its position as a leading technological infrastructure provider for the capital and financial markets.

The incorporation of technology, expertise, and the Grafeno Pagamentos team represents a significant advancement in the company’s portfolio of solutions, boosting and reinforcing Vórtx as a key player in Banking as a Service (BaaS) and Credit as a Service (CaaS) for the market.

“Since 2021, we have been implementing a robust BaaS and CaaS strategy, which gained decisive momentum with the authorization of our SCD by Bacen in 2023. Now, with the union of two companies that were born digital and share the same purpose, we begin a new era of integration between BaaS and CaaS services into the corporate debt market and credit rights investment funds. We are facing a new chapter for the market, joining forces with a company that shares our vision of building a robust, scalable, and solid financial infrastructure driven by innovation. This integration further strengthens Vórtx’s ability to offer complete and efficient solutions for our clients in the credit origination pipeline,” says Juliano Cornacchia, CEO of Vórtx.

Over the years, Grafeno Pagamentos built a technological infrastructure that revolutionized the capital markets, which was experiencing significant growth and was in need of digital and innovative solutions. In this context, Grafeno Pagamentos stands out in the sector for its expertise in credit management and excellence in serving FIDCs (Credit Rights Investment Funds), Securitizers, Factoring Companies, Asset Managers, and Fintechs. In 2024, the company processed over R$ 400 billion in transactions. With the integration of operations, Vórtx will incorporate a base of 15,000 accounts into its SCD structure, expanding the capability for generating new business with scalable and innovative financial solutions.

“We believe that the future of the capital market will be increasingly digital, transparent, and integrated. With this, new opportunities arise, and now we will join forces to expand our portfolio of credit market solutions with a focus on efficiency, agility, security, and above all, commitment to service. The combination of Vórtx’s solidity and strength, alongside Grafeno Pagamentos’ technology and dedication to delivery, will provide a unique, digital, and service-focused journey, generating greater added value for our clients through complementary financial operations for financial management between creditors and companies,” says Ana Luiza Fernandes, CEO of Grafeno Pagamentos.

The operation takes place at a strategic time for Vórtx, which recently received investments from Hix Capital and Treecorp in its Series C funding, marking another important step in its strategy to offer a unique and integrated platform of services for the capital and financial markets. As part of the transaction, some current shareholders, including Galapagos Capital, will become shareholders of Vórtx, strengthening the long-term alignment between the companies. “The union between Vórtx and Grafeno Pagamentos will be followed by an agile and efficient integration, thanks to the compatibility of our native technologies, based on open APIs and modular infrastructure, ensuring maximum interoperability and scalability,” concludes Cornacchia.