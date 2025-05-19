Apple Poised to Unveil AirPods Pro 3 Amidst Leak and Speculation

A new Apple-related leak has pointed to the potential arrival of AirPods Pro 3, marking nearly three years since the release of the current in-ear “Pro” version of Apple’s popular earbuds. While rumors have been circulating for a while about the next iteration, the latest leak seems to confirm that the AirPods Pro 3 is nearing its launch.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Leak Reveals Key Clues

Insider Aaron Perris discovered a new set of strings in Apple’s latest software update that hints at the AirPods Pro 3’s imminent release. Perris shared images comparing the old software codes with the new ones, noting a significant change. The original code referenced the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for compatibility, but the updated code now mentions “AirPods Pro 2 or later,” strongly indicating the AirPods Pro 3’s arrival.

Though the code doesn’t explicitly confirm the AirPods Pro 3’s release, the mention of a successor to the AirPods Pro 2 suggests that a new model may be coming soon.

While there’s no official confirmation yet, many expect the AirPods Pro 3 to be unveiled soon, possibly at an Apple event later this year. It could also make an appearance during Apple’s WWDC event in June. 9to5Mac suggests this change in the software is preparing for features compatible with the new model, pointing to the possibility of a launch sooner rather than later.

As for future developments, there’s speculation that the AirPods might receive a significant upgrade, such as cameras being added to the bottom of the devices. This would expand the capabilities of the wearable, allowing users to capture images or videos, although Apple has yet to confirm these developments.

While the AirPods Pro 3 may launch alongside the iPhone 17 later this year, there’s still little information regarding new updates for the AirPods Max. Fans of the over-the-ear headphones are left waiting for any announcements from Apple on new releases or improvements.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s decision to gradually release updates for AirPods—especially in tandem with the iPhone releases—seems like a strategic move to keep its ecosystem fresh and relevant. The potential addition of cameras and more advanced features could signal that Apple wants to stay at the forefront of the wearables market. However, with competitors constantly innovating, Apple will need to ensure that it continues to deliver meaningful updates that enhance the user experience, not just add features for the sake of it.

