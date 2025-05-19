English Chatterbox Unveils Chatterbox AI: India’s First Fully Personalised AI Tutor

English Chatterbox, a pioneer in innovative educational technologies, today announced the launch of Chatterbox AI, a revolutionary AI-powered private tutor built explicitly for Indian students. Chatterbox AI delivers a highly personalised, on-demand learning experience designed to make quality education accessible and affordable for all.

Chatterbox AI focuses on delivering a tailored learning experience by adapting to individual student needs, including their specific curriculum, learning style, and exam patterns. The platform supports students preparing for various exams, including CBSE, ICSE, and state board exams, by offering individualised sessions.

English Chatterbox emphasises affordability, with Chatterbox AI offered at ₹469 per month. The platform allows students to schedule live sessions, with the flexibility to pause and resume as needed. The experience is elevated by English Chatterbox’s ground-breaking AI that allows for seamless, two-way conversations between students and their tutors, breaking free from endless exchanges of text. This enables flexible, voice-based conversations between students and their AI tutor, offering instant clarification, practice, and guidance whenever it’s needed.

“Today’s students and their parents are stuck in a financially and emotionally draining cycle; they either have to choose between private tutors, who can charge upwards of ₹50,000 a month for just ten hours of classes, or institutes that are cheaper but aren’t as effective or empathetic,” said Meenu Sethi, founder of English Chatterbox. “I honestly believe Chatterbox AI will help these parents realise that it is within their power to break free.”

Chatterbox AI supports students across all core subjects, including English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies, and will soon expand to additional subjects and grade levels. Its content is regularly reviewed by experienced educators to ensure accuracy and relevance.

Chatterbox AI is just one tool in the arsenal of products that English Chatterbox has built to empower thousands of students across India, and together, these tools are guaranteed to reshape the way parents and students think about education, exposing them to ideas that belong in a science fiction novel.

For more information or to sign up for early access, visit https://www.englishchatterbox.com/chatterbot-ai