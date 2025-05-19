FBI warns of hackers using AI-generated voice messages to impersonate US officials

Hackers have been utilizing AI-generated voice messages to impersonate senior US government officials in an attempt to breach the online accounts of both current and former officials, the FBI warned Thursday.

The hackers, who the FBI has not identified, began their campaign in April, sending text and voice messages to various targets, including federal and state officials. The goal appears to be cultivating a rapport with the targets, according to the FBI’s public advisory.

Potential Consequences and Growing Concern

The FBI has expressed concern about the broader implications of these efforts. If hackers gain access to personal or government accounts, they could use that information to target additional officials or their associates. The stolen data could be used to impersonate contacts in order to extract further sensitive information or funds.

While the specific objectives of this hacking effort remain unclear, the FBI is continuing its investigation into the matter. CNN has requested comment from an FBI spokesperson.

The use of AI tools, which are both cheap and widely available, has made it easier for scammers and hackers to impersonate anyone’s voice. Once they gain control of an email or social media account, they can effectively hijack that person’s identity and use it for malicious purposes.

In 2024, Russian operatives also used AI-generated videos on social media to spread false information about voter fraud, targeting American voters, as reported by US intelligence agencies.

Author’s Opinion The use of AI to impersonate voices and manipulate identities is a disturbing development that could create new layers of complexity in digital security. While this tactic is alarming, it also highlights the critical need for stronger authentication methods and improved cyber defenses. If hackers can easily impersonate trusted individuals, including senior government officials, the potential for widespread damage is high. Organizations, particularly in sensitive sectors, will need to adapt rapidly to stay one step ahead of these increasingly sophisticated threats.

Featured image credit: Maryland GovPics via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.