Instagram Threads introduces new feature for creators to share multiple links

Instagram Threads is launching a feature that lets creators share links to their other online interests and presences, taking aim at services like Linktree. The new feature will allow creators to add up to five links to their bio, which can direct visitors to their blog, newsletter, website, or other social media profiles. Creators will also gain access to tools that let them track the performance of those links.

With over 350 million monthly active users, Threads is positioning this feature as a direct competitor to X. The ability for creators to use their bio to easily share multiple links to other online content could potentially take business away from services that specialize in creating landing pages for multiple links, like Linktree, Beacons, and Koji.

New Insights for Creators

The update will also provide creators with insights, allowing them to track how many visitors click on the links in their profiles and in the posts they share. Meta says the goal is to make Threads a platform where creators can grow their reach, even if it means promoting their work outside of the app itself.

In addition, Meta is planning to launch a weekly recap feature for creators, which will offer a summarized snapshot of the past week, including a comparison of the number of posts shared, total views, new follower counts, and replies to posts. These recaps will also include personalized tips for improving engagement with their audience.

What The Author Thinks Threads’ new feature for sharing multiple links within the bio is a smart move that could directly compete with services like Linktree. However, its success will ultimately depend on how user-friendly and seamless the experience is for both creators and their audiences. If creators can easily share all of their work in one place and track performance without unnecessary friction, this feature could become a significant player in the social media ecosystem. However, if it doesn’t offer enough flexibility or depth, other link aggregation tools could still maintain a strong foothold.

Featured image credit: The Japan Times

