Roblox Introduces Feature Allowing Creators to Sell Physical Products Within Their Experiences

Roblox announced Thursday that creators can now sell physical merchandise directly within their games and experiences on the platform, thanks to the launch of new Commerce APIs.

This new feature provides creators with an additional revenue stream beyond virtual goods sales or one-time access fees to specific experiences. Roblox had been testing this feature in select branded experiences starting in mid-2024. The company also previously teased the ability to sell physical items via a partnership with Shopify last September.

Now, after completing a closed beta test of the Commerce APIs, Roblox is making the integration available to all eligible creators and brands.

This feature will be accessible to U.S. users aged 13 and older in all-ages experiences, with plans to expand it to more markets in the future. Roblox also plans to bring in more partners, further increasing the range of products available for sale.

For brands, the Commerce APIs offer a new way to connect with customers. For example, beauty brand Fenty will launch a shoppable experience within Roblox to offer an exclusive Gloss Bomb shade called “Grape Splash.”

Bridging the Gap Between Virtual and Real-World Shopping

In addition to physical product sales, eligible creators and brands can also bundle physical purchases with digital items. For example, a buyer could purchase a physical hoodie and receive one for their digital avatar as well. Roblox’s new Approved Merchandiser Program (AMP) allows creators and brands to link real-world purchases to virtual avatar items and accessories on Roblox.

AMP will also feature a badge on physical products, acting as a mark of authenticity to show consumers that the items are official. These products will come with a code for a unique digital item that aligns with the intellectual property on Roblox.

In its blog post, Roblox shared its vision for the future of shopping: “Our vision for the future of shopping is an experience that’s more exciting and social than the traditional online shopping experience. On Roblox, you can explore virtual stores, try on clothes, and share the experience with others. This naturally builds interest and purchase intent. Now we’re taking it one step further, bridging the gap between virtual and real-world shopping by enabling Roblox users to purchase physical items.”

Roblox highlighted the success of creator studio Twin Atlas, which used the Commerce APIs in their games to sell physical products. The studio saw six-figure revenue in the first few weeks of launching the feature. According to Roblox, about 90% of their total orders were placed through the in-game commerce integration.

Author’s Opinion Roblox’s decision to integrate physical product sales directly into its gaming platform is a game-changer for both creators and consumers. It creates a seamless bridge between the virtual and real world, making the shopping experience more immersive. This move is likely to be a big hit, especially among younger audiences who already engage with virtual goods. While there are challenges in balancing monetization with user experience, Roblox is taking a bold step in redefining how online shopping can work within gaming environments.

Featured image credit: DearPlayers

